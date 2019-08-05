Two lynched in Patna on suspicion of being child-lifters

patna

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Two men were beaten to death and three were injured in separate incidents of mob violence in Patna in the last 36 hours.

On Saturday night, three men were assaulted by a mob on suspicion of them being child-lifters, in Chulhaichak locality under Rupaspur police station limits. One of them, who was physically disabled, succumbed to his injuries. Two others, identified as Subhash Singh and Chandan Kumar, were critically injured and have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, has been sent for autopsy.

When the police reached the spot, they had to struggle to rescue the two men. An assistant sub-inspector was injured in the incident.

Ashok Mishra , assistant superintendent of police, Danapur,said the police have arrested 32 people, including six women, in connection with Saturday’s incident. They have been arrested after a case of murder was filed against more than 200 unidentified people.

The police said that Saturday’s incident was the eleventh incident of mob violence in Patna district in three days.. The incident is believed to be fuelled by rumours in social media that a group of child abductors are scouting for children.

Rumours of child kidnapping in the past ten days have led to several innocent people being lynched, leaving the police department and administration worried over the rise of misinformation on various social media platforms.

On Sunday, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey appealed to people not to be affected by rumours on WhatsApp and Facebook. He added that people must refrain from spreading any kind of rumours and appealed to them to maintain peace.

In another incident on Sunday, a man aged between 45-50 years was allegedly beaten to death by an unruly mob at Kalichak village under Dhanarua police station limits on Sunday. City SP (east) Jitendra Kumar said a murder case has been lodged against unidentified people on the basis of the statement of a chowkidar. He said that prima-facie it seems that the deceased was mentally challenged. On the basis of video footage, two prime accused have been arrested.

At Rajiv Nagar police station area, an auto driver was beaten up when he, along with his son, were on their way to market. The man pleaded that he was not a child abductor. However, the mob did not believe him and kept assaulting him.

RJD said that the government must conduct an awareness drive, citing that such incidents have increased in the recent past. JD (U) spokeperson Nikhil Mandal said that mob lynching was a big challenge for the police department. He said that the government had given direction to the police department to act in such matters.

BJP leader Nikhil Anand said that people should avoid paying attention to rumours. “The government is taking immediate action against those who are involved in mob lynching. There is a need to identify the frenzied elements hidden in the crowd.”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 02:32 IST