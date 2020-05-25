e-paper
Will ensure work for returning migrants, says Nitish; urges industries to set up units in Bihar

Directing officials to encourage industrialists for investing in the state, Kumar said setting up industries will spur growth and development of market and enhance people’s income.

patna Updated: May 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
The chief minister’s comments come as lakhs of migrant workers return to the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Asserting that Bihar has a huge market, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday urged industrialists to set up units in the state and assured them every possible government support.

“We are a consumer state. We have a very big market... Businessmen of the state should consider it. They should set up new industries. The state government will extend every possible help,” he said.

Kumar said there are ample opportunities in the textiles, shoe, bag, furniture and bicycle industries in the state.

He said the silk industry has ample opportunities in Bhagalpur and Munger as Bhagalpuri Silk is famous the world over.

“We want that people get work here in the state so that they don’t unnecessarily need to go out. We will make arrangements for providing work to everyone in the state. People will be partner in Bihar’s development,” Kumar said.

Private companies outside the state did not take care of migrant workers from Bihar, he said, adding that it was their responsibility.

Directing officials concerned to carry out a detailed survey of those living at quarantine centres, Kumar said the survey would incorporate details such as from where did the person return, which kind of job he/she was doing and which kind of work be provided to them so that they don’t need to go outside to earn their livelihoods.

“It is our responsibility that everyone gets an opportunity to work/employment. The state government would extend all possible help to the people who wish to start their own business,” Kumar said, while inspecting 16 quarantine centres of eight districts through video conferencing.

He took stock of the facilities being provided at the quarantine centres and whether sanitation and hygienic conditions are being maintained, a statement said.

Kumar also interacted with some of the people living in these centres and inquired about their well-being and also about the facilities being provided to them.

This was the third consecutive day when the chief minister took stock of the situation at quarantine centres and inquired and interacted with those living there.

“All arrangements have been made at quarantine centres for your betterment. Spend 14 days at these centres happily before leaving for your home. Everyone should maintain social-distancing norms as this is the only effective way to deal with the problem of coronavirus,” the chief minister said. PTI AR SOM TIR

