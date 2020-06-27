e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / With 190 fresh cases, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rises to 8,678

With 190 fresh cases, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rises to 8,678

The districts that have reported a large number of coronavirus cases are Patna (529), Bhagalpur (401), Madhubani and Siwan (400 each), Begusarai (382), Munger (332) and Rohtas (322).

patna Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
Bihar now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts.
Bihar now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts.(HT photo)
         

Bihar registered 190 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the Covid-19 count in the state to 8,678, health department officials said.

The state now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts.

While 6,669 patients have recovered from the disease in Bihar, 56 people have died of it.

The districts that have reported a large number of coronavirus cases are Patna (529), Bhagalpur (401), Madhubani and Siwan (400 each), Begusarai (382), Munger (332) and Rohtas (322).

The number of samples tested for the disease in the state till date is 1,89,643, officials said, adding that the testing capacity has been constantly augmented, which is evident from the fact that 7,906 samples were tested on Thursday alone.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In