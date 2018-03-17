India undergo practice drills ahead of Nidahas Trophy final
Mar 17, 2018 19:33 IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma (C), Shardul Thakur (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R) take part in a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday ahead of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final against Bangladesh on Sunday. (AFP)
Rohit Sharma (C), Suresh Raina (L) and Shikhar Dhawan at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, looking at other teammates. (AFP)
Indian pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat has so far taken five wickets in the Nidahas Trophy so far. (AFP)
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was instrumental with his spell against Bangladesh in India’ last league game which helped them qualify for the final. (AFP)
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was Man of the Match in their final league game against Bangladesh. He scored a brilliant 89. (AFP)
Yuzvendra Chahal could prove to be the difference between the two sides in the final on Sunday. (AFP)
Left-handed Shikhar Dhawan is the third highest, and highest Indian, run-scorer of the Nidahas Trophy with 188 runs. (AFP)
Shikhar Dhawan (C) has two half-centuries in the tournament with a best of 90. (AFP)
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma (2R) during fielding practice on the eve of the final. (AFP)
It remains to be seen whether Indian cricketer Lokesh Rahul plays in the final or not. (AFP)
Shikhar Dhawan will need to give India a good start against Bangladesh on Sunday if they wish to win the event. (AFP)
