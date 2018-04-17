IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma 94 powers Mumbai Indians to 46-run win over RCB
Apr 18, 2018 00:01 IST
Rohit Sharma led from the front with a magnificent 94 as Mumbai Indians secured their first win in IPL 2018 with a 46-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. (BCCI)
Umesh Yadav gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a great start by taking two wickets in two balls in his first over of the match. (BCCI)
Rohit Sharma began the rebuilding process as he got going with a couple of boundaries. (BCCI)
Evin Lewis helped Rohit immensely as the West Indies left-hander struck a couple of big hits to near his fifty. (BCCI)
Evin Lewis tore into the Mumbai Indians batting by slamming his maiden fifty. (BCCI)
Evin Lewis shared a 108-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians were on course for a massive score. (BCCI)
Corey Anderson got the wicket of Evin Lewis for 65 as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked to fight back. (BCCI)
Rohit Sharma blasted a fifty off just 32 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore wilted under the onslaught. (BCCI)
Rohit Sharma tore the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling apart in the death overs as Mumbai Indians neared 200. (BCCI)
Rohit Sharma fell for 94 but Mumbai Indians notched up 213/6 after 20 overs. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a fast start in their chase of 214. (BCCI)
Mitchell McCleneghan got the massive wicket of Quinton de Kock for 19. (BCCI)
Mitchell McCleneghan delivered an even bigger blow when he had the dangerous AB de Villiers dismissed for just 1. (BCCI)
Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets to put Mumbai Indians on course for a big win. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli slammed his 32nd fifty and also went past 5000 runs but it all went in vain. (BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore lost wickets at regular intervals as Mumbai Indians secured their first win in the 2018 IPL with a 46-run win. (BCCI)
about the galleryMumbai Indians (MI) produced an all-round show to maintain their dominance over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), registering a commanding 46-run victory on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma smacked 94 and Evin Lewis stroked his way to a fine 65, as the two added 108 runs for the third wicket to help Mumbai Indians put up a daunting 213/6 after RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.