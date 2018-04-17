IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma 94 powers Mumbai Indians to 46-run win over RCB

about the gallery

Mumbai Indians (MI) produced an all-round show to maintain their dominance over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), registering a commanding 46-run victory on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma smacked 94 and Evin Lewis stroked his way to a fine 65, as the two added 108 runs for the third wicket to help Mumbai Indians put up a daunting 213/6 after RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.