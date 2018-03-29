 Steve Smith takes ‘full responsibility’ for ball-tampering scandal | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Steve Smith takes ‘full responsibility’ for ball-tampering scandal

Mar 29, 2018 16:32 IST
Steve Smith started crying as he reflected on the effect his involvement in a ball-tampering plot had on his parents, and he apologized for the pain he's brought onto them and to the Australian public. In an emotional news conference shortly after touching down in Sydney following his ban from the Australian cricket team, Smith took responsibility for the scandal that has rocked the sport in Australia. Smith and vice-captain David Warner were slapped with one-year bans for plotting the episode in which Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera pulling out sand paper to scruff up the ball.

