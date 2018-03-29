Steve Smith takes ‘full responsibility’ for ball-tampering scandal
Mar 29, 2018 16:32 IST
Steve Smith accepted full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal and said that he was devastated by his "big mistake". (AFP)
Steve Smith (L) is comforted by his father Peter as he reacts at a press conference at the Sydney Airport. (AFP)
Steve Smith started crying as he reflected on the effect his involvement in a ball-tampering plot in the Cape Town Test. (AFP)
Steve Smith said as the captain of the Australian cricket team, he had to “take full responsibility” for the controversy. (AP)
Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his part in the incident. (REUTERS)
Steve Smith has already lost $1.85 million through a subsequent ban from this year’s Indian Premier League. (AP)
about the gallerySteve Smith started crying as he reflected on the effect his involvement in a ball-tampering plot had on his parents, and he apologized for the pain he's brought onto them and to the Australian public. In an emotional news conference shortly after touching down in Sydney following his ban from the Australian cricket team, Smith took responsibility for the scandal that has rocked the sport in Australia. Smith and vice-captain David Warner were slapped with one-year bans for plotting the episode in which Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera pulling out sand paper to scruff up the ball.