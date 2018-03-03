Photos: Indonesia aims to make the world’s most polluted river drinkable

about the gallery

Long before Indonesia's Citarum river hits the sea on the eastern shores of Jakarta Bay, the river turns into a toxic cocktail the colour of coffee as it picks up a pungent stew of garbage from factories and homes along its 300-km stretch. Often labelled as the world’s most polluted, the government is now spearheading a new campaign to make the water in Indonesia's most strategic river basin drinkable by 2025.