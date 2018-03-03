 Photos: Indonesia aims to make the world’s most polluted river drinkable | environment | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Indonesia aims to make the world’s most polluted river drinkable

Mar 03, 2018 11:58 IST
Long before Indonesia's Citarum river hits the sea on the eastern shores of Jakarta Bay, the river turns into a toxic cocktail the colour of coffee as it picks up a pungent stew of garbage from factories and homes along its 300-km stretch. Often labelled as the world’s most polluted, the government is now spearheading a new campaign to make the water in Indonesia's most strategic river basin drinkable by 2025.

