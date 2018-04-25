 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 25, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 25, 2018 17:14 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from life imprisonment to self-styled godman Asaram for raping a teenage female devotee in 2013 to re-exam conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education for the Class 12 economics paper.

latest photogalleries

featured photos