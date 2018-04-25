India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 25, 2018 17:14 IST
A Rajasthan court handed life imprisonment to self-styled godman Asaram for raping a teenage female devotee from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahajahanpur at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013. The special court also sentenced two others to 20 years each in jail amid stringent security, letting off two other accused. (PTI File)
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 economics exam again on Wednesday, almost a month after it was cancelled following reports of the question paper being leaked, leading to a nationwide protest and outrage. (Sushil Kumar / HT Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, Congress was wrong in giving an impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The Trinamool Congress did not support the impeachment notice, she told a TV news channel on Tuesday, adding she had advised Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, against the move. (Burhaan Kinu / HT File)
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday discussed terrorism with her Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar and the two agreed to collaborate to confront those who design and support terror outfits during a meeting in Ulaanbaatar. Swaraj said both nations have identified new areas of cooperation that include IT, infrastructure, energy and services and announced scholarships for Mongolian students visiting India. (PIB / AFP)
Members of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) animal rights organization hold placards next to a replica of an ‘injured’ horse during a protest on the occasion of ‘World Week for Animals’ at Palika Bazar, in New Delhi. PETA called on Indian authorities to end the use of horses for the production of antitoxins for the biomedical industry. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
The Indian space agency has recalled its communication satellite GSAT-11 from Arianespace’s rocket port, in Kourou in French Guiana. “Due to additional technical checks with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) GSAT-11 satellite, to be conducted from the ISRO Satellite Centre located in Bengaluru, the Ariane 5 launch initially planned for May 25, VA243, has been postponed,” Arianespace said on Wednesday. (PTI File / Representative Photo)
Ghulam Nabi Patel, a politician from Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead on Wednesday in Rajpora, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, condemning the “cowardly act” by suspected militants in the restive state. Two security officers were also wounded in the firing in Rajpora in Pulwama. (Waseem Andrabi / HT File)
