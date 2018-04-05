India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 05, 2018 16:53 IST
Actor Salman Khan was sentenced five years in jail and fined Rs 10, 000 after a Jodhpur court convicted him for the killing of two blackbucks in the two-decade-old poaching case. Co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh were given the benefit of doubt and acquitted as the evidence against them was not strong enough. (PTI)
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold medal on the first day of the Commonwealth Games after lifting a combined 196 kg (86 kg in snatch and 110 in clean and jerk) in the 48kg category. Chanu also broke three Commonwealth records en route her medal victory. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on National Maritime Day and said the government’s efforts for a vibrant maritime sector were inspired by Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. “It was Babasaheb who gave topmost importance to Jal Shakti, waterways, irrigation, canal networks and ports. His work in this sector augured extremely well for the people of India,” he tweeted. (REUTERS File)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with members of opposition parties led a protest outside the Parliament on Thursday against various issues such as the farmer crisis, bank scam, no-confidence motion, SC/ST Protection Act and disinvestment of Air India among others. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkiah Naidu on Thursday corrected the House records to state that a Bill to amend the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, that was taken up on Wednesday, has not been passed by the Lok Sabha yet. (PTI File)
A state wide bandh called by DMK and other opposition parties demanding the constitution of a Cauvery management board hit bus and train transportation in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to avoid any untoward incident. (PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from a guilty verdict in Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case to the DMK and opposition-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu.