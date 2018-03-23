India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 23, 2018 17:09 IST
Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender speak with Syed Tariq Bukhari (L), general secretary of the Jama Masjid advisory council, and Syed Shaban Bukhari (R), deputy Imam of the Jama Masjid during their visit, in the old quarters of Delhi on Friday. (Cathal McNaughton / REUTERS)
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday started an indefinite hunger strike to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement. Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress. (Sanchit Khanaa / HT Photo)
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared a long-pending Indian Air Force plan to set up a forward fighter base close to Deesa in Banaskantha district, near India’s western border in northwest Gujarat, adding teeth to its military capabilities against Pakistan. (PTI File)
Forest officers and locals found several hatched Olive Ridley turtle egg shells at Versova beach on Friday morning, after which the Maharashtra forest department confirmed that the beach had, indeed, become a turtle nesting site after two decades. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
The CBI has registered a fresh case against former MCX managing director Jignesh Shah, four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and others for allegedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for the MCX, officials said on Friday. Searches were carried out at the office of Shah and others in nine locations in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla, the officials said. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS File)
The Delhi high court on Friday restored the membership of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs who were disqualified for holding office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in Delhi government. The high court, which sent the matter back to the Election Commission for reconsideration, said there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
The Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case. Justice SP Garg directed him to furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh and imposed additional conditions including that he will seek prior permission of the CBI if he wants to leave the country. His passport is already deposited with the authorities, his lawyers had earlier told the court. (Sushil Kumar / HT Photo)
BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrashekhar seen at Vidhan Sabha during the polling session in Bengaluru. Voting for Rajya Sabha seats in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana -- started on Friday morning. (Arijit Sen / HT Photo)
