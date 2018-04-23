India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 23, 2018 16:55 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks at the launch of Congress’ nationwide Save the Constitution campaign in Delhi. Gandhi vowed to remove his rivals from power in the 2019 elections and said the Narendra Modi government is destroying constitutional institutions by appointing Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologues to important positions. (Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (R) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing. Swaraj at a programme titled ‘Contribution of Hindi in India-China Friendship’ in Beijing exhorted residents of both India and China to learn each other’s languages, so as to enhance communication and improve bilateral relations through increased people-to-people ties. (Madoka Ikegami / Pool / Reuters)
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by hotelier Kesav Suri challenging the criminalisation of gay sex between two consenting adults. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the Centre to file the response within a week on the plea. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT File)
Actor Salman Khan had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against members of the Valmiki community during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings and the enquiry initiated against the actor in this regard. (Satish Bate / HT File)
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected a notice by the Congress and six other opposition parties seeking the removal of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on grounds of alleged misbehaviour. The Congress reacted to Naidu’s decision and said that it had triggered a battle between forces ‘rejecting’ and ‘rescuing’ democracy. (Sunil Ghosh / HT File)
Rahul Kumar, 18, son of Gaya BJP MP Hari Manjhi, was taken into custody from a village near Bodh Gaya, Bihar along with two friends for consuming liquor in violation of prohibition law on Sunday. (Satish Bate / HT File)
Clashes broke out at two places in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Monday after protesters in Jammu and Kashmir pelted stones at army personnel at these places. (Waseem Andrabi / HT File)
