Photos: Making Mahua -- wine from a flower sacred to Chhattisgarh tribes

Mahua, or Madhuca longifolia, is considered sacred in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand because of its medicinal values and as a source of sustenance for many. The tropical tree, which grows in abundance is also preferred for its flowers, which have a unique fragrance and are used to produce a clear spirit of the same name --a major component of any celebration in the communities, and made in small home breweries in abundance.