 Photos: Rhino census shows numbers rising in Assam, activists raise doubts
Mar 27, 2018
Rhino census shows numbers rising in Assam, activists raise doubts

Mar 27, 2018 10:54 IST
A total of 102 rhinos have been counted in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, up from 93 during the last count, during the latest census carried out by the state's forest department. This one-horned rhino census came after a gap of six years in the sanctuary, which has vast tracks of swamp land. Forest authorities on Monday have now begun a two-day rhino census at the Kaziranga National Park. And while authorities say rhino numbers appear to be rising, RTI activists in the state have come out raising concerns of inflated numbers in line with international conservation targets and in an attempt to deflect public anger against poaching.

