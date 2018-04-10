2018 Commonwealth Games: Heenda Sidhu leads way on action-packed day
Apr 10, 2018 15:36 IST
India's Heena Sidhu waves from the podium at the awards ceremony following her victory in the women's 25m pistol shooting during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane on April 9, 2018. (AFP)
India's Heena Sidhu is hugged by her coach and husband Ronak Pandit following the women's 25m pistol shooting final. Sidhu won the gold by shattering a Games record. (AFP)
(L to R) Silver medallist Australia's Elena Galiabovitch, gold medallist India's Heena Sidhu and bronze medallist Malaysia's Alia Sazana Azahari on the podium at the awards ceremony following the women's 25m pistol shooting final. (AFP)
Amit Panghal beat Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland in the quarter-finals of the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category. (Twitter)
Naman Tanwar outclassed Samoa’s Frank Masoe in the heavyweight (91kg) division. Both Tanwar and Panghal are assured of bronze medals at least. (twitter)
