Manu Bhaker, Punam Yadav lead India’s medal rush at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Apr 08, 2018 15:53 IST
Manu Bhaker (R) continued India’s medal rush at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday as she won the women’s 10m air pistol title in Gold Coast. (AP)
Bhaker pipped compatriot Heena Sidhu (L) to win the title. (AP)
Punam Yadav (C) won the gold medal in women’s 69kg weightlifting. (PTI)
Yadav finished ahead of England’s Sarah Davies to win the title. (PTI)
Ravi Kumar of India won a bronze medal in men’s 10m air rifle event. (AP)
Kumar’s medal meant that India won three medals on the same day in shooting. (AP)
Vikas Thakur of India clinched the bronze medal in men’s 94kg weightlifting. (PTI)
