AFMC cadets’ commissioning ceremony: 103 graduates make the final leap to Armed Forces Medical Services
Mar 22, 2018 17:00 IST
A cadet being promoted as an officer during the commissioning ceremony of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on Wednesday. 103 medical graduates including 80 male officers and 23 women officers were commissioned into Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Eighty nine graduates joined the Army, six joined the Navy and eight joined the Air Force. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
a performance by the Central Naval band, underscoring the tri-services affiliation of Armed Forces Medical Services. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
A cadet during the highly dangerous sky jump performance during the commissioning ceremony of Armed Forces Medical College cadets. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Since 2008, the commissioning ceremony parade has been commanded by a newly commissioned officer. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
The ceremony also had its share of thrills with the ‘Kalaripayit’, a traditional martial art form which originated in Kerala, stealing the show. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
As part of the landmark event, the parade was concluded with a display of skydiving by the ‘ Akashganga’ team representing the IAF (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
The solemn ceremony which witnessed a praiseworthy standard of drill, marked the transition of young medical graduates into soldier doctors. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Lt Gen Bipin Puri, director general, Armed Forces Medical Service was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
