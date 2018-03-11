COEP’s pride: 90th Regatta sends ripples through Pune
Mar 11, 2018 17:40 IST
Students of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) rehearse for 90th Regatta boating festival in Mula river . The current batch of students said that they were proud to be part of the legacy. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The current batch of students display Punt formation during the special event of Regatta organised one day prior to the actual event for the former students who were part of the Regatta in the past at Boat Club in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The students of COEP display Punt formation, a day prior to the actual event for the former students, who were part of the Regatta in the past, at Boat Club . (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Students of COEP seem all geared up for the historic event. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
As many as 336 students were to display their skills in water sports in accordance to their motto ‘Tryst with Peace’ and so they are engrossed in the rehearsals. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The boat club of COEP annually hosts its traditional and invigorating festival wherein enthusiastic students display their talents in water sports. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Regatta came into existence on its year of foundation, 1928. The boat club has been providing facilities including training in kayaking, rowing, canoeing and punting. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
