INCHING TOWARDS ‘POLICE’ DREAM
Mar 14, 2018 15:54 IST
Candidates competing with each other at the police recruitment drive at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO )
A candidate showcases his skill at the police recruitment drive,at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (Rahul raut/ht photo )
Candidates race against each other, at the police recruitment drive, at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO )
A police aspirant performs long jump at the police recruitment drive at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (rahul raut/ht photo )
A police aspirant showcases his skill at the police recruitment drive at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (rahul raut/HT PHOTO )
Candidates, at the police recruitment drive, get ready for the race, at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO )
Police officials interact with each other during the police recruitment drive at Shivajinagar Police Headquaters in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/ht photo )
