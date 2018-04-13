Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib: A spectacular showcase of Sikh history
Apr 13, 2018 11:22 IST
At the ‘Panj Pani’ or boat Building, a colourful depiction of the lifestyle of Punjab. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Magnificent panorama: The Virasat-e-Khalsa Complex in Anandpur Sahib. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A man drives a tractor with people crowding the trailer, a father sits with his son under a tree and women and children gather around a handpump as life goes on in a village of Punjab. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Guru Gobind Singh crosses the river Sarsa after vacating his fort following the siege of Anandpur. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Guru Angad establishes the second Sikh centre at Khadoor Sahib. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Maharaja Ranjit Singh in his durbar. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
