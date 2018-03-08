 Photos: Fed up with violence and corruption, Mexicans form vigilante groups | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Fed up with violence and corruption, Mexicans form vigilante groups

Mar 08, 2018 09:31 IST
Fed up with police corruption and drug gang violence, a number of communities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero and neighboring areas have formed citizen police groups. These vigilante outfits with no allegiance and often outright hostility to elected authorities are grassroots attempts by locals to rein in lawlessness in some of the area’s most wracked by killings, kidnappings, extortion and other malfeasance.

