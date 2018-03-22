 Photos: Six months after Mexico quake residents still camp outside homes | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Six months after Mexico quake residents still camp outside homes

Mar 22, 2018 12:52 IST
about the gallery
Under a patchwork shelter of overlapping tarps and repurposed vinyl advertisements, several dozen residents of 18 Independence Street pack cheek by jowl into donated tents on the street near their building, which was damaged in the September 19, 2017 earthquake. Six months after the temblor, improvised camps like it, erected by displaced residents are among the most visible signs that not everyone has moved on from the earthquake that killed 228 people in Mexico City and 141 more elsewhere.

latest photogalleries

featured photos