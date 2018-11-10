Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Slender lead for Bengal

Preview: Patna Pirates dominate the head to head record as they have beaten Bengal Warriors 8 times, losing only twice. While three matches have ended in a tie. One interesting stat is that just once in 13 games between the two sides has the point difference been more than 7. Patna won their first and only meeting of PKL 6, 29-27 earlier this season. Both Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh sat out that match to recover from injuries. Ran Singh had his best raiding performance ever, scoring 7 raid points. Deepak Narwal was the top raid point scorer for Patna with 7 raid points. Jaideep had a high 5 which helped Patna to victory.

Follow Patna-Bengal match live updates below -

20:09 hrs IST Bengal hit back Maninder wins a raid point for Bengal and then their defenders bring down Deepak Narwal. Pardeep is the next Patna raider to be taken out as the two teams are locked at 4-4 now.





20:05 hrs IST Patna take early lead Jan Kung Lee wins a bonus point but is taken down during his raid and both teams get one point each. Deepak Narwal opens his account by winning a bonus point for Patna. After Maninder’s empty raid, Pardeep wins a bonus point and they take an early 3-1 lead.





20:00 hrs IST Akshay Kumar in the house Bengal Warriors mentor and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is present at the venue and he will be cheering the team on as they clash against defending champions Patna Pirates. Pardeep Narwal wins the toss and chooses court which means that Bengal will raid first.





19:50 hrs IST Stat attack Maninder Singh (Bengal) is just 11 raid points away from reaching 400 raid points, he will be the fastest ever to do so. Pardeep Narwal (720 raid pts) is just 8 raid points away from Rahul Chaudhari (728 raid points) to become the top raider in the history of PKL.





19:40 hrs IST Head to head record Patna have dominate Bengal previously as in the 13 matches played between the two sides, the Pirates have been on the winning side as many as 8 times. While as for the Warriors, they have won twice and three matches ended in a tie.



