Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Updates, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pirates in control
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.
20:28 hrs IST
Narwal leads by example
20:18 hrs IST
Pirates in control
20:09 hrs IST
Pirates start proceedings
19:58 hrs IST
Patna Pirates team
19:55 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Patna Pirates lead the head to head battle 7-4 so far and also beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals of PKL 4. In PKL 5, they played only one match in the inter-zone challenge week and Patna won the match comfortably by 26 points. The teams will look to get off to a good start in this inter-zone clash in front of Patna’s home supporters.
Follow the live updates of the PKL 2018 match below -
9 points for the skipper Pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates have a comfortable 22-15 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers!
A slew of successful raids and the Patna Pirates are firmly in control of the game. Pirates are leading 17-11 and more bad news for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as captain Anup Kumar was shown a green card.
Pardeep Narwal begins the raid for Patna Pirates but the first blood was drawn by Manjeet as he handed the hosts a 1-0 lead. The Panthers did come back well but Narwal completed a super raid to make the score 6-5.
A look at the Patna Pirates line-up --
नाम कायम रखने के लिए, उतर रहे हैं मैट पर आज के 7⃣ खिलाड़ी! 💚#PirateHamla #PATvJAI pic.twitter.com/7qsrzBhPCu— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 26, 2018
Welcome to the first match of the Patna leg and it is Patna Pirates taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers!