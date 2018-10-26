Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 26, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Updates, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pirates in control

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 26, 2018 20:28 IST
highlights

Patna Pirates lead the head to head battle 7-4 so far and also beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals of PKL 4. In PKL 5, they played only one match in the inter-zone challenge week and Patna won the match comfortably by 26 points. The teams will look to get off to a good start in this inter-zone clash in front of Patna’s home supporters.

Follow the live updates of the PKL 2018 match below -

20:28 hrs IST

Narwal leads by example

9 points for the skipper Pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates have a comfortable 22-15 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers!

20:18 hrs IST

Pirates in control

A slew of successful raids and the Patna Pirates are firmly in control of the game. Pirates are leading 17-11 and more bad news for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as captain Anup Kumar was shown a green card.

20:09 hrs IST

Pirates start proceedings

Pardeep Narwal begins the raid for Patna Pirates but the first blood was drawn by Manjeet as he handed the hosts a 1-0 lead. The Panthers did come back well but Narwal completed a super raid to make the score 6-5.

19:58 hrs IST

Patna Pirates team

A look at the Patna Pirates line-up --

19:55 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Welcome to the first match of the Patna leg and it is Patna Pirates taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers!