Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE Updates, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pirates in control

Patna Pirates lead the head to head battle 7-4 so far and also beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals of PKL 4. In PKL 5, they played only one match in the inter-zone challenge week and Patna won the match comfortably by 26 points. The teams will look to get off to a good start in this inter-zone clash in front of Patna’s home supporters.

Follow the live updates of the PKL 2018 match below -

20:28 hrs IST Narwal leads by example 9 points for the skipper Pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates have a comfortable 22-15 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers!





20:18 hrs IST Pirates in control A slew of successful raids and the Patna Pirates are firmly in control of the game. Pirates are leading 17-11 and more bad news for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as captain Anup Kumar was shown a green card.





20:09 hrs IST Pirates start proceedings Pardeep Narwal begins the raid for Patna Pirates but the first blood was drawn by Manjeet as he handed the hosts a 1-0 lead. The Panthers did come back well but Narwal completed a super raid to make the score 6-5.



