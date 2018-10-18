Pro Kabaddi 2018 as it happened, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Gujarat beat Paltan 34-28

After the teams were neck and neck at half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants produced a stunning second half to beat Puneri Paltan 34-28 in Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Ajay Kumar was the hero for Gujarat scoring six crucial points after coming in as a substitute. Sachin too was superb winning 12 important points for his team in what could prove to be a pivotal win. It was a poor effort from Pune, who were let down by their defence scoring just seven points throughout the game. Nitin Tomar earned 13 points but spent most of the second half on the bench after being eliminated.

22:29 hrs IST Game over Gujarat Fortunegiants win 34-28. Sachin the star. Poor from Puneri Paltan and especially from Nitin Tomar who spent too much time on the bench in the second half.





22:25 hrs IST All over for Pune! The game is all but won for Gujarat. They just need to be professional to see this one through.





22:18 hrs IST Game changing moment Ajay Kumar with a moment that could well have decided the game , Gujarat with four points and a lead that is quite big. On top of that Nitin Tomar has been eliminated. Curtains for Puneri Paltan????????





20:13 hrs IST Whoa! big moment 4 points for Gujarat as an allout is caused and Gujarat are now cruising. Puneri Paltan deducted points for Jersey pulling as well. This could be a game changer. 25-20 to Gujarat.





22:09 hrs IST A moment of controversy! Nitin Tomar enters the lobby, without touching an opponent and he gives a point to Gujarat. Teams now level.





20:04 hrs IST Tale of do or die raids Do or die raids for both teams Pune successful and Gujarat fail to earn a point! Deepak Dahiya is fast becoming a star. Pune still lead.





21:59 hrs IST Unforced errors Pune have edged ahead thanks to some unforced errors from Gujarat. Time for Fortunegiants to get their act together.





21:57 hrs IST Error from Fortunegiants Deepak Dahiya earns two points for Pune, an error that could have been avoided by Gujarat.





21:48 hrs IST Super tackle Super tackle gives two points to Pune and the scores are level. Poor decision making by Prapanjan who just had a brainfade.





21:45 hrs IST Gujarat pulling ahead! Slowly but steadily Gujarat are pulling away in this first half. Its been more of a team effort from them unlike Pune who have 12 points and 10 of them have come from Nitin Tomar.





21:41 hrs IST Sachin vs Tomar? It’s fast becoming Sachin vs Tomar. Both talisman for their sides as match remains keenly poised. 8 points to Sachin, 9 to Tomar.





21:38 hrs IST Teams neck and neck Teams tied at 8-8. Sachin doing brilliantly for Gujarat, Tomar as usual outstanding for Pune.





21:34 hrs IST Tomar you beauty Nitin Tomar with a super raid that gives Pune three points and takes his side in front against Gujarat. 7-6 to pune now.





21:30 hrs IST Gujarat take lead early Gujarat have started brightly and taken a 4-0 lead against Pune. Prapanjan with two of those four points.





21:27 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltan have won the toss and have chosen the court!





21:11 hrs IST Action to begin soon Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants is all set to get underway in a matter of minutes.



