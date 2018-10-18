Pro Kabaddi 2018 as it happened, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Gujarat beat Paltan 34-28
22:38 hrs IST
22:29 hrs IST
Game over
22:25 hrs IST
All over for Pune!
22:18 hrs IST
Game changing moment
20:13 hrs IST
Whoa! big moment
22:09 hrs IST
A moment of controversy!
20:04 hrs IST
Tale of do or die raids
21:59 hrs IST
Unforced errors
21:57 hrs IST
Error from Fortunegiants
21:48 hrs IST
Super tackle
21:45 hrs IST
Gujarat pulling ahead!
21:41 hrs IST
Sachin vs Tomar?
21:38 hrs IST
Teams neck and neck
21:34 hrs IST
Tomar you beauty
21:30 hrs IST
Gujarat take lead early
21:27 hrs IST
Toss
21:11 hrs IST
Action to begin soon
20:47 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
After the teams were neck and neck at half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants produced a stunning second half to beat Puneri Paltan 34-28 in Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Ajay Kumar was the hero for Gujarat scoring six crucial points after coming in as a substitute. Sachin too was superb winning 12 important points for his team in what could prove to be a pivotal win. It was a poor effort from Pune, who were let down by their defence scoring just seven points throughout the game. Nitin Tomar earned 13 points but spent most of the second half on the bench after being eliminated.
That’s it! Thanks for the joining us. Do join us tomorrow as the action keeps on coming in the Pro Kabaddi League.
Game over
Gujarat Fortunegiants win 34-28. Sachin the star. Poor from Puneri Paltan and especially from Nitin Tomar who spent too much time on the bench in the second half.
All over for Pune!
The game is all but won for Gujarat. They just need to be professional to see this one through.
Game changing moment
Ajay Kumar with a moment that could well have decided the game , Gujarat with four points and a lead that is quite big. On top of that Nitin Tomar has been eliminated. Curtains for Puneri Paltan????????
Whoa! big moment
4 points for Gujarat as an allout is caused and Gujarat are now cruising. Puneri Paltan deducted points for Jersey pulling as well. This could be a game changer. 25-20 to Gujarat.
A moment of controversy!
Nitin Tomar enters the lobby, without touching an opponent and he gives a point to Gujarat. Teams now level.
Tale of do or die raids
Do or die raids for both teams Pune successful and Gujarat fail to earn a point! Deepak Dahiya is fast becoming a star. Pune still lead.
Unforced errors
Pune have edged ahead thanks to some unforced errors from Gujarat. Time for Fortunegiants to get their act together.
Error from Fortunegiants
Deepak Dahiya earns two points for Pune, an error that could have been avoided by Gujarat.
Super tackle
Super tackle gives two points to Pune and the scores are level. Poor decision making by Prapanjan who just had a brainfade.
Gujarat pulling ahead!
Slowly but steadily Gujarat are pulling away in this first half. Its been more of a team effort from them unlike Pune who have 12 points and 10 of them have come from Nitin Tomar.
Sachin vs Tomar?
It’s fast becoming Sachin vs Tomar. Both talisman for their sides as match remains keenly poised. 8 points to Sachin, 9 to Tomar.
Teams neck and neck
Teams tied at 8-8. Sachin doing brilliantly for Gujarat, Tomar as usual outstanding for Pune.
Tomar you beauty
Nitin Tomar with a super raid that gives Pune three points and takes his side in front against Gujarat. 7-6 to pune now.
Gujarat take lead early
Gujarat have started brightly and taken a 4-0 lead against Pune. Prapanjan with two of those four points.
Toss
Puneri Paltan have won the toss and have chosen the court!
Action to begin soon
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants is all set to get underway in a matter of minutes.
Hello and welcome
Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog for the match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants