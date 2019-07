Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score: There’s the half-time. Bengaluru Bulls have been battered in the first-half. They have suffered an all out twice in the match and Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken a sizable lead of 21-10. Can the defending champs stage a comeback? We’ll wait and watch.

Follow Pro Kabaddi Live updates of Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants here:

20:18 hrs IST Substitution Second substitution for Bengaluru Bulls. In: Banty Out: Ashish Sangwan





20:14 hrs IST Sonu with a Super Raid Fantastic stuff. Who would have expected Sonu to come up with a Super Raid? This is the Fortunegiants night now, 3 points for the Super Raid and they have taken a 33-21 lead.





20:09 hrs IST Fortunegiants get their act together So After the Super Raid, Fortunegiants have not allowed a single point to the high-flyer Pawan Sherawat. His had to go back and sit on the bench on two of next raids. This is turning out to be a great match. Gujarat 29-20 Bulls with only 8 minutes to go





20:04 hrs IST Super Raid from Pawan Sherawat Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The high-flyer Pawan Sherawat comes up with a Super Raid and a bonus point to keep his side Bulls in the game. Can the Bulls draw inspiration from Sherawat’s raid? Gujarat 26-18 Bulls





19:53 hrs IST First-half ends There’s the half-time. Bengaluru Bulls have been battered in the first-half. They have suffered an all out twice in the match and Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken a sizable lead of 21-10. Can the defending champs stage a comeback? We’ll wait and watch.





19:52 hrs IST SUBSTITUTION Bengaluru Bulls have decided to make a change. In: Sumit Singh Out: Vijay Kumar





19:50 hrs IST Fortunegaints on fire Gujarat have now got both Rahul Kumar and Pawan Sherawat - the two best raiders of the Bulls - to further strengthen their grip in the match. They now lead by 16-8





19:46 hrs IST Bulls are all out Brilliant stuff from the Fortunegiants, it’s an all out! So not only do they get a tackle point but they also bag three more points for an all out. The Gujarat side has taken an 11-6 lead in the first-half.





19:41 hrs IST Bengaluru back That’s how you make a comeback in the match. Three back to back points for the defending champs and they are back in it and so are their main raiders. It’s 4-4, match on





19:39 hrs IST Rohit Kumar out Rohit Kumar is out. He did manage to get a bonus point but Sunil Kumar’s tackle was bit too much to handle. The Do or die raid goes unsuccessful for the Bulls.





19:37 hrs IST Great start by Fortunegiants A dream start from Gujarat Fortunegiants. They have taken a 3-0 lead over the defending champs who only have 4 players on the mat and with no review.





19:32 hrs IST First points Bengaluru Bulls call for a review straightaway and the replays suggest there was a touch, so the Bulls lose their only review in the first minute and Gujarat draw first blood. Gujarat 1-0 Bulls





19:30 hrs IST The toss Gujarat Fortunegiants have won the toss and they will raid first.





19:28 hrs IST The players make their way The player of Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants enter the stadium to a rapturous welcome from the capacity crowd at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad.





19:27 hrs IST The stars to watch out for Pawan Sherawat, Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat was exceptional in PKL 6 and was the leading raid point scorer with 271 raid points. In addition he was remarkable in scoring Super Raids. He scored a total of 11 Super raids in PKL 6 and it was the most by any raider. Pawan was also very successful during the super tackle situations in PKL 6. He had a Raid SR of 96 and was 2 nd best among raiders who went for a minimum of 15 raids in Super tackle situations. Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal played a huge part in helping the team finish at the top of Zone A at the end of league stage in PKL 6. The team also had the most number of wins in PKL 6. Sunil and Parvesh had a very good win percentage in matches where they scored a minimum of 3 tackle Points in a match or a High 5.





19:20 hrs IST Probable 7 Bengaluru Bulls: Vijay Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Ashish Sagwan, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Amit Sheoran. Gujarat Fortunegiants: Ruturaj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, Pankaj





19:05 hrs IST PKL 6 records Bengaluru Bulls PKL 6 Record 13 wins, 7 losses, 2 ties (1 st in Zone B) Champions of PKL 6 Won their first match in PKL 7 (34 – 32) against Patna Pirates Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 6 Record 17 wins, 3 losses, 2 ties (1 st in Zone A) Runners up of PKL 6





18:55 hrs IST HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 4| Bengaluru Bulls – 2 | Gujarat Fortunegiants – 1 | Tie – 1 Bengaluru have the upper hand over Gujarat in this H2H winning 2 of the 4 matches (1 Tie) Bengaluru Bulls are one among the only two teams to have won more than once against Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL. Both their wins came when it mattered the most (Qualifier 1 and Finals). The only game that Gujarat won against Bengaluru came in PKL 5 (the first meeting between both these sides) All but one of the 4 matches between these two sides were close encounters (1 tie and 2 by a margin of 5 or less) Last season Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants met 3 times and Bengaluru Bulls won twice and one resulted in a tie. Both the victories against Gujarat came in the playoffs (Qualifier 1 and the Final). In the Final, Bengaluru Bulls were 9 – 16 down at half-time and made a comeback and won the title. Pawan was the key player in Gujarat’s loss as he scored 22 raid points out of which 18 raid points came in the 2 nd half.