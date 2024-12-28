Amazon Exclusive offers: Up to 64% off on air fryers, barbecues, tandoors and grillers
Amazon Exclusive offers deals with up to 64% off on top air fryers, barbecues, tandoors, and grillers.
Imagine hosting a weekend gathering with family and friends, the smell of freshly grilled kebabs in the air, crispy fries on the table, and warm, delicious tandoori treats ready to be served. Now, picture getting all of this and more, while saving up to 64% with the Amazon Exclusive offers This is your chance to bring home top-quality kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices, designed to make cooking faster, healthier, and more enjoyable. Whether you're craving crispy snacks from an air fryer, a smoky barbecue feast, or traditional tandoori flavors, this sale has it all. Explore a wide range of air fryers, portable barbecues, electric tandoors, and versatile grillers, all featuring the latest technology to enhance your cooking experience.
1.
AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Liters, 6 Cooking Options, Electric, Convection Oven, 1400W, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Display, Keep Warm, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black
The AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers six cooking options: Chips, Meat, Warm, Nuts, Pizza, and Timing. With a 4.5L capacity, it’s ideal for small families and quick meals. It operates at 1400W and uses 360-degree rapid hot air circulation for fast, even cooking with up to 90% less oil, preserving a crispy texture. The digital display and adjustable temperature settings make it user-friendly, while the Keep Warm function ensures your food stays warm post-cooking.
Specifications of AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer
Capacity: 4.5 liters
Power: 1400 watts
Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C
Cooking Options: Chips, Meat, Warm, Nut, Pizza, Timing
Cooking Technology: 360 degree rapid hot air circulation
Function: Keep Warm option
2.
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
The KENT Classic Air Fryer offers a healthy and convenient way to fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake your favorite snacks with up to 80% less oil, providing the same taste as deep-frying. With a 4L capacity, it serves 3-4 people at a time, making it ideal for family meals. The temperature control knob adjusts from 0˚ to 200˚ for customizable cooking. It features rapid heating for faster cooking and a 30-minute timer with auto cut-off to ensure safety and ease of use.
Specifications of KENT Classic Air Fryer
Capacity: 4 liters
Power: 1300 watts
Temperature Control: 0˚ to 200˚
Cooking Functions: Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, Bake
Oil Usage: Up to 80% less oil
Timer: 30-minute with auto cut-off
3.
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer is designed for healthier cooking with up to 95% less oil. With 8 preset menus, including French Fries, Paneer Tikka, Samosa, and more, it offers convenient and tasty meal options. The 360° high-speed air circulation ensures even cooking, giving you crispy snacks with less oil. Featuring a 4.2L non-stick basket, it serves small families and comes with a digital display, delay start, and defrost function for added convenience. The 1200W motor ensures fast and efficient cooking.
Specifications of Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer
Capacity: 4.2 liters
Power: 1200 watts
Preset Menus: 8 (French Fries, Paneer Tikka, Samosa, Vegetable Roast, Pizza, Cutlets/Nuggets, Cakes, Chips)
Technology: 360° high-speed air circulation
Oil Usage: Up to 95% less oil
Additional Functions: Delay start, Defrost function
4.
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers a healthier way to cook, using up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste. Its 4.1L capacity and patented Rapid Air Technology with a unique starfish design ensure evenly cooked food, eliminating the need for flipping. The air fryer features 7 preset menus for easy cooking, a touch screen, and a Keep Warm function. With an auto-shut off feature, a 1.8-meter cord, and easy cleaning, it’s perfect for versatile cooking, from fries to grilled vegetables and desserts.
Specifications of Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90
Capacity: 4.1 liters
Power: 1400 watts
Preset Menus: 7
Technology: Rapid Air Technology with starfish design
Functions: Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Reheat
Cord Length: 1.8 meters
5.
Qualiroast Barbeque Grill Set for Home Chicken Griller Barbeque Grill Breifcase,Portable Tandoori Grill for Home,Outdoor,Charcoal Bbq Grill Set with Accessories 8 skewers,1Grill,1kg Coal,1Tong,1Glove
The Qualiroast Barbeque Grill Set is a compact, portable solution for grilling at home or outdoors. Designed in a briefcase style with foldable legs, it’s easy to carry and set up, making it ideal for home parties, camping, or picnics. Crafted from durable, rust-free thick iron, the grill offers long-lasting performance, ensuring perfect tandoori-style cooking. The set includes 8 skewers, 1 grill, 1 kg of coal, 1 tong, and 1 glove, making it a complete grilling solution for any occasion. Enjoy a delicious, outdoor grilling experience with this versatile BBQ set.
Specifications of Qualiroast Barbeque Grill Set
Material: Thick iron, rust-free
Design: Portable, foldable briefcase-style
Accessories Included: 8 skewers, 1 grill, 1 kg coal, 1 tong, 1 glove
Usage: Suitable for home, outdoor parties, camping, and traveling
Brand: Qualisure
The H Hy-tec Traveler Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill is a durable, high-quality BBQ designed for long-lasting use. Weighing just 4.5 kg, it’s portable and perfect for both home use and outdoor adventures. Made from cast iron with a superior powder-coated finish, it offers excellent heat retention. The BBQ set includes a charcoal tray, food grill, and 8 skewers, providing everything you need for grilling. Its offset smoker ensures optimal heat and smoke circulation for perfect grilling. Ideal for various dishes, from roasts to pizzas, the Traveler BBQ offers endless possibilities for outdoor cooking.
Specifications of H Hy-tec Traveler Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill
Weight: 4.5 kg
Material: Cast iron with powder-coated finish
Included Components: Charcoal tray, food grill, 8 skewers
Features: Offset smoker for better heat and smoke circulation
Design: Foldable, free-standing
Usage: Suitable for a variety of foods, including roasts, ribs, and pizzas
7.
Livzing Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill Set for Home & Outdoor BBQ Grill Set for Camping Picnics Traveling with Storage Shelf and Hooks-Stainless Steel (barbecue grill set)
The Livzing Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill Set is the ultimate solution for grilling at home, in the backyard, or on outdoor adventures. Made from high-grade stainless steel, it’s durable, rust-resistant, and designed for long-lasting use. The grill features even heat distribution, an adjustable ventilation system for optimal cooking, and a foldable design for easy portability. Measuring 34cm (L) x 104cm (B) x 70cm (H), it’s the perfect size for camping, picnics, or backyard cookouts. With a convenient storage shelf, hooks, and easy-to-clean design, it’s ideal for both seasoned chefs and beginners.
Specifications of Livzing Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill Set
Material: High-grade stainless steel
Dimensions: 34cm (L) x 104cm (B) x 70cm (H)
Portability: Foldable design, includes carrying bag
Features: Adjustable ventilation, storage shelf, hooks
Maintenance: Washable, easy to clean
Usage: Ideal for home, camping, picnics, and backyard grilling
The Wellberg 3-in-1 Electric Tandoor is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to grill, roast, bake, and tandoor all your favourite dishes. With a 2000W power rating and non-stick cooking surface, it ensures even heat distribution and easy cleaning. This tandoor delivers authentic tandoori flavours, whether you're making succulent kebabs, naan, or tikkas. Its durable iron construction ensures long-lasting performance, while its compact size makes it ideal for home use. Plus, it promotes healthy cooking with little to no oil, preserving flavour without compromising on taste.
Specifications of Wellberg 3-in-1 Electric Tandoor
Material: Iron
Dimensions: 41D x 28W x 25H cm
Wattage: 2000 watts
Voltage: 240 volts
Weight: 3 kg
Features: 3-in-1 (Grill, Roast, Bake), Non-stick cooking surface, Healthy cooking option
The Wellberg 10-Inch Electric Tandoor is a versatile and compact appliance perfect for baking, grilling, and preparing traditional tandoori dishes like naan, parathas, and kebabs. With a 1500W power rating and durable iron construction, this tandoor offers efficient cooking and long-lasting performance. It features a toughened glass window for easy monitoring without opening the unit, ensuring hygienic cooking. Its lightweight and portable design makes it ideal for small kitchens, allowing for easy movement and storage. Perfect for home use, it delivers delicious tandoori flavours with minimal effort.
Specifications of Wellberg 10-Inch Electric Tandoor
Material: Iron
Dimensions: 41D x 28W x 25H cm
Wattage: 1500 watts
Voltage: 230 volts
Weight: 2.5 kg
Features: Toughened glass window, compact and portable design, versatile cooking options.
10.
PANTH Electric Grill - Vertical Rotisserie Grill -Tandoor Grill Electric Bbq Grill Free Standing Stainless Steel Broiler Bbq Tong Grill Oven Home Smokeless Electric Grill Kebab Machine
The PANTH Electric Grill is a versatile vertical rotisserie grill designed for home use, ideal for grilling both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It features rotating stainless steel skewers that ensure even cooking, while the outer cover retains heat and moisture to preserve intense flavors. With a cooking time of approximately 12-15 minutes for chicken, this electric BBQ grill is perfect for quick and healthy meals. It includes handles for safe grilling and easy serving, and its portable, easy-to-assemble design offers 100% cleaning convenience, making it perfect for home kitchens.
Specifications of PANTH Electric Grill
Brand: PANTH
Fuel Type: Electric
Material: Stainless steel
Cooking Time: 12-15 minutes for chicken
Features: Rotating skewers, heat-retaining outer cover, portable design
Usage: Home use (not for commercial use)
FAQs
- What products are included in the Amazon Exclusive offers?
The offers include discounts on air fryers, barbecues, tandoors, and grillers.
- How much can I save on these products?
You can save up to 64% on select air fryers, barbecues, tandoors, and grillers.
- Are these offers available for a limited time?
Yes, the Amazon Exclusive offers are available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before they end.
- Can I return items purchased under the exclusive offer?
Yes, Amazon’s standard return policy applies to items bought through the exclusive offer, but check individual product details for specific conditions.
- Are the discounts available on all brands or only specific ones?
The discounts apply to selected brands and models, so be sure to check the product listings for detailed offers.