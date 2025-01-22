Menu Explore
Amazon Sportsmania! Min 40% off on running shoes, hiking shoes, walking shoes and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 22, 2025 02:29 PM IST

Amazon Sportsmania brings at least 40% off on top brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Skechers, and more. Shop running, hiking, and gym shoes for everyday use!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Puma mens Dazzler Black-Silver Running Shoe - 9 UK (39178201) View Details checkDetails

₹1,584

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Mens Coarse Dark Night-Lily Pad Running Shoe - 7Uk (37998603), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Gel-Zaraca 5 B Black/Black Running Shoes - 7 UK (41.5 EU) (8 US) (1011B137) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Mens Grip -ed Run M Legink/Goldmt/BRIRED Running Shoe - 8 UK (IU6312) View Details checkDetails

₹2,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens Terrenex Gray/Yellow Running Shoe - 8 UK (9 US) (894288ID-GYYL) View Details checkDetails

₹2,640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Liberty Leap7x WENDY-5E Non-Lacing Walking Shoes for Women with PU Sole|Suitable for Running, Gym & Jogging| Woven Outsole| Memory Foam Insole|Comfortable & Durable|Sports Footwear (N.Blue-41 EU) View Details checkDetails

₹900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Campus Mens Slake Running Shoes - 8Uk/India 22G-1178, Multi Color View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Mens Energy Runner Lp True Grey-Black Running Shoe - 10 UK (EW4999) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers-Mens Walking Shoes-GO Walk 6 - ROCA-216268-BBK-10 View Details checkDetails

₹3,360

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Trackracer 2.0 WNs Gray Violet-Salmon Walking Shoe - 8UK (37301311) View Details checkDetails

₹1,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASIAN Casual Walking Shoes for Women | Soft Cushioned Insole || BREEZE-02 Walking Shoe for Women Grey View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Campus Womens Marlin BLK/L.Purple Walking Shoes - 5UK/India 22L-936 View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Mens White Steed Walk Walking Shoes (8 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹1,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Liberty LEAP7X BOSTER-L2E Sports Shoes for Women with Knitted Upper | EVA Sole, Slip-on Style| Memory Foam Insole | Comfortable Footbed | Walking, Gym & Outdoor Wear-5 UK (38 EU-Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹864

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers-Mens Walking Shoes-GO Walk 6 - TUESDAY-216274-BKBL-9 Black/Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEALTH FIT Orthopedic & Diabetic Sports Shoes Breathable Soft Sole Ultra-Lightweight Running/Walking Sports Shoes for Mens 721GY-8 Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASIAN Mens Everest-21 Sports Trekking & Hiking,Walking Hi-Neck Shoes with Rubber Outsole & Memory Foam Insole Lace-Up Shoes for Mens & Boys Black RED View Details checkDetails

₹1,339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bacca Bucci® Hike 5-Eye Moto Inspired Light Weighted Mountaineering Backpacking Trekking/Hiking Boots for Men for Beginners- Olive, Size UK8 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Arch Fit Trail Air Lace Up Shoes for Men - Removable Arch Fit® Insole Cushioned Midsole Mesh & Synthetic Upper Trekking Shoes Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Cooper ACSS-252 Elevation Engineered pro max Hiking Boots for Men(ACCS-252-LIGHTGREY-BLACK-9) View Details checkDetails

₹1,411

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Columbia Womens Strata Trail Low WP Hiking-Trekking Shoe Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kraasa Trainers 300 Sports Shoes for Men | Latest Stylish Casual Sneakers for Men | Lace up Lightweight Shoes for Running, Walking, Gym, Trekking, 2024 Running Shoes for Men Seagreen UK 9 View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Columbia Mens Crestwood Hiking-Trekking Shoe Brown View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOKA Kaha 2 GTX Womens Trekking & Hiking Shoes BCBGR - Blue Coral/Blue Graphite,8 View Details checkDetails

₹20,184

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Cell Glare WNS Black-Gold-White Running Shoe - 5 UK (30999201) View Details checkDetails

₹2,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers-Mens Running Shoes-PURE-55216ID-CCLM-9 View Details checkDetails

₹4,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Womens Ford-fit W Carbon/SILVMT/SEFLAQ Running Shoe - 7 UK (IU9542) View Details checkDetails

₹3,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Balance Womens 410 Phantom (093) Running Shoe - 9 UK (WT410CN8) View Details checkDetails

₹3,949.75

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Henry DK. Grey Running Shoe-(UK8)(US9)(2FD24550G03) View Details checkDetails

₹3,639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Gel- Zaraca 5B Grey Mens Running Shoes UK - 7 View Details checkDetails

₹2,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIKE Mens Run Swift Running Shoes 3-Black/Hyper Crimson-Astronomy Blue-Sail-Dr2695-008-7Uk 7 UK (8 US) View Details checkDetails

₹3,196.3

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UNDER ARMOUR Mens Running Shoes Black,7 View Details checkDetails

₹10,477

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Amazon Sportsmania is here with exciting offers on premium footwear from leading brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Skechers, and more. With discounts of a minimum of 40%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your shoe collection. Whether you're a running enthusiast, a hiking aficionado, or someone who loves hitting the gym, you’ll find shoes tailored to every need. From durable hiking shoes to lightweight running sneakers and versatile gym trainers, these shoes combine performance with comfort. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab stylish, functional footwear designed to enhance your activities. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy incredible savings on top-quality shoes during Amazon Sportsmania. Perfect for athletes and casual users alike, these deals won’t last long!

Step up your game with Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Skechers shoes. Amazon Sportsmania offers unbeatable deals on premium footwear.
Step up your game with Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Skechers shoes. Amazon Sportsmania offers unbeatable deals on premium footwear.

 

Deal to watch out for!

Running Shoes at Minimum 40% Off


Step up your running experience with top-quality running shoes available at the Amazon Sportsmania Sale. Save at least 40% on trusted brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Designed for runners, these shoes offer superior comfort, durability, and performance, helping you achieve your fitness goals with ease.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Also read: Amp up your style in 2025: The hottest sneaker trends for men and women

 

Walking Shoes at Minimum 40% Off


Stay active with premium walking shoes now at a minimum of 40% off in The Amazon Sportsmania Sale. Featuring top brands like Skechers and Adidas, these shoes are designed for maximum comfort and support. Ideal for daily walks or long distances, they provide the perfect blend of style and practicality.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Hiking Shoes at Minimum 40% Off

Explore the outdoors with durable hiking shoes from The Amazon Sportsmania Sale, now at a minimum of 40% off. Leading brands like Adidas and Columbiaoffer shoes designed for tough terrains, ensuring comfort and grip. Whether for trekking or day hikes, these shoes are built to enhance your outdoor adventures.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

Also read: Need stylish and comfy shoes for your kid? Check out our best picks

 

High-Performance Shoes at Minimum 40% Off


Achieve your fitness goals with high-performance shoes at The Amazon Sportsmania Sale. Save a minimum of 40% on brands like Nike, Puma, and Skechers. Engineered for gym workouts, running, or sports, these shoes combine style, comfort, and advanced features to support your activities and enhance your performance.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Sale

The Amazon Sportsmania Sale: FAQs

  • 1. What is the Amazon Sportsmania Sale?

    The Amazon Sportsmania Sale offers amazing discounts on sportswear and footwear, including up to 50% off on running shoes, hiking shoes, slides, and more from top brands like Nike, Puma, and Adidas.

  • 2. Which products are available in this sale?

    The sale includes running shoes, walking shoes, hiking shoes, gym trainers, slides, and more. Products cater to various sports and fitness needs with minimum discounts starting at 40%.

  • 3. Are the discounts available on branded shoes?

    Yes, the sale features popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Puma, and more, offering authentic, high-quality footwear at unbeatable prices.

  • 4. How long will the sale last?

    The Amazon Sportsmania Sale is for a limited time only. Shop now to make the most of these exciting deals before they end!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

