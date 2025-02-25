Amazon Super Safety Days! Get up to 73% off on main door locks, lever handle locks, and hydraulic door closers now

Securing your home or office just got easier! Amazon Super Safety Days brings massive deals on main door locks, lever handle locks, and hydraulic door closers. If you're setting up a new space or changing the locks in every room, this is the right time to grab high quality options at great prices. From strong door locks to smooth closing hydraulic systems, everything you need for safety is here. Brands like Plantex, Godrej, and LAPO offer trusted solutions built to last. If home or office security is on your mind, now’s your chance to get the best locks before the offers disappear. Keep your spaces safe with smart choices today! Secure your home for less! Grab top deals on door locks and closers during Amazon Super Safety Days.

Let’s explore all the deals and offers on different types of security products:

The Godrej ELC 05 6 Mortise Door Lock Handle Set is now available at Amazon Super Safety Days. Designed for both left and right handed users, it fits inside and outside opening doors. The satin steel finish gives a sturdy and polished look. With two brass keys, it ensures strong security for homes and offices. Built for long-term use, this lock set is a reliable choice. Don’t miss this Amazon sale; get it today for better home safety!

Specifications Exterior Finish: Zinc Special Feature: Easy to Install Material Type: Mazak Product Finish Type: Silver Click Here to Buy Godrej ELC 05-6 Mortise Door Lock Handle Set with 2 Keys, Suitable for Left & Right Handed, Inside & Outside Opening Door Handle Set, Satin Steel Finish (Silver, Set of 1)

Keep your home safe with the Plantex Heavy Duty Door Lock Set, available at Amazon Super Safety Days. This 6 lever mortise lock comes with a brass lock body and cylinder, offering strong protection for your main door. The black finish adds a refined look while ensuring durability. With three sturdy keys, this lock set provides secure access to your home. Designed for long term use, it’s a smart choice for better security. Don’t miss this deal so protect and secure your home today!

Specifications Material: Brass, Zinc Controller Type: Key Control Product Finish Type: Black Click Here to Buy Plantex Heavy-Duty Door Lock Set - Main Door Lock Handle Set/ 6-Lever Lock Mechanism with 3 Years of Warranty/Mortise Lock with 3 Keys, Brass Lock Body & Cylinder(Black)

Secure your home with the Plantex Triple Security Door Lock, now available at Amazon Super Safety Days. Built with a brass lock body and cylinder, this mortise lock offers strong protection for your main door. The triple security mechanism ensures maximum safety, while the knob design allows easy operation. Don’t miss this Amazon sale and buy this door lock for your home today!

Specifications Exterior Finish: Brass Handle Material: Zinc, Brass Handle Type Knob Click Here to Buy Plantex Triple Security Door Lock For Home/Main Door Lock Set With 3 Years Of Warranty/Mortise Lock For Door With Brass Lock Body & Cylinder(7110 - Black), Knob

Keep your home safe with the Godrej Locks Ultra XL Plus Twin Bolt 1CK, available at Amazon Super Safety Days. Made from alloy steel, this inside opening door lock offers strong protection with its twin bolt mechanism. The satin nickel finish adds durability, while the key operated system ensures secure access. Designed for homes and offices, it provides high security against break ins. With easy installation and a sturdy build, this lock is a smart choice for anyone looking for extra safety.

Specifications Item dimensions: 12 x 8.8 x 4.8 cms Additional Features: Anti-Corrosion, Durable, Aldrop Knob Controller Type: Combination control Control Method: Touch Click Here to Buy Godrej Locks Ultra XL+ Twinbolt 1CK Satin Nickel,Alloy Steel Combination Door Lock (6082-Inside opening,Silver, Pack of 1)

Ensure smooth and secure door operation with the Godrej Locks C071 2 Speed Hydraulic Door Closer, available at Amazon Super Safety Days. Designed for doors up to 60 kg, this hydraulic closer controls the speed of closing and latching, preventing slamming and reducing wear. The silver finish ensures durability, and its adjustable mechanism allows easy customization. Ideal for homes and offices, it provides added security by ensuring doors close automatically, keeping intruders out and maintaining privacy.

Specifications Exterior Finish: Aluminium Colour: Silver Click Here to Buy Godrej Locks C071 2 Speed Hydraulic 60kg Door Closer (Silver)

Tired of doors slamming shut or being left open? The Godrej Hercules Door Closer is the solution, and it's available at Amazon Super Safety Days. Designed for wooden, aluminum, and metal doors, it ensures smooth and controlled closing. With two-speed adjustment, it prevents sudden door movements, enhancing security and privacy in homes and offices. Supporting up to 60 kg, this closer is easy to install and built to last.

Specifications Colour: Gold Material Type: Aluminium Product Dimensions: 14.1L x 39W x 6.1H cms Click Here to Buy Godrej Door Controls I Hercules Door Closer I for Wooden, Aluminum & Metal Doors I for Left and Right Handed Doors I 2 Speed I for Offices and Home I Door Weight Upto 60 KG I Gold Finish

Looking for a strong and secure padlock? The Godrej Navtal Ultra XL Plus Padlock is built to keep your home, shop, or office safe. Available during Amazon Super Safety Days, this brass finished lock comes with a corrosion-resistant shackle, ensuring long lasting durability. It includes four keys for added convenience and is ideal for main doors, gates, toolboxes, and shutters. Designed to withstand high pressure, it provides reliable protection for your valuables.

Specifications Item dimensions L x W x H: 18.8 x 13 x 4.2 cms Material: Brass Controller Type Key Control Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Godrej Locks I Navtal Ultra XL + 3 Ton Round Padlock I with 4 Keys I for Main Door I Gate Lock I Lock for Tool Box, Shutters, Shops&Offices I Corrosion Resistant Shackle I Brass Finish I (Pack of 2)

Looking for strong security for your home or office? The Godrej Dura lock Ultra XL Plus 70 mm Round Padlock is here to help. Made with SS304 steel, it provides durable protection against tampering. Available during Amazon Super Safety Days, this lock ensures safety for main doors, gates, and storage units. It comes in a pack of two with high precision locking, offering smooth operation and maximum security. Built to last, this padlock keeps your valuables safe.

Specifications Item dimensions L x W x H: 7 x 7 x 3 cms Special Features: Anti-Corrosion, Key Unlock, Durable, Rust Resistant, Scratch-Resistant Material: Chrome Connectivity Protocol: Manual Locking Click Here to Buy Godrej Duralock Ultra XL+ 70mm Round Padlock with SS304 Steel Body Lock For Main Door (Silver, Pack of 2)

Keeping your home safe is easy with the Godrej Rim Lock Tribolt Ultra. It features a 1CK deadbolt mechanism for strong protection and works on inside-opening doors for both left and righthanded users. The satin nickel finish makes it durable, while the manual locking system ensures secure access. With 4 high precision keys, you always have a spare when needed. Get it during Amazon Super Safety Days and make sure your home stays secure.

Specifications Material: Stainless Steel Lock Type: Deadbolt Special Features: Key Unlock, Anti-Corrosion, Durable Click Here to Buy Godrej Rim Lock

Keep your home and valuables safe with the Godrej Square 6 Levers 50 mm Padlock. Built for security, it features a 6 lever locking system that adds a strong layer of protection. The corrosion resistant shackle ensures durability, even in tough conditions. With four sturdy keys, you’ll always have a backup when you need it. Whether you're locking up your home, shop, or toolbox, this padlock is a reliable choice. Get yours now during Amazon Super Safety Days and secure what matters most.

Specifications Lock Type: Key Lock Material: Lock Body - Steel, Shackle - Steel, Keys - Steel Special Features: Durable, rust resistant, scratch resistant, strong padlock. Lock and unlock by key Click Here to Buy Godrej Locks I Square 6 levers 50mm I 4 Keys I Padlock for Main Door I Gate Lock I Lock for Tool Box, Shutters, Shops & Offices I Corrosion Resistant Shackle I Silver Finish

FAQs on Amazon Super Safety Days offers on on main door locks, lever handle locks, and hydraulic door locks What types of main door locks are available in Amazon Super Safety Days? Amazon Super Safety Days features a variety of main door locks, including mortise locks, rim locks, padlocks, and digital locks. These locks are available from top brands like Godrej, Yale, and Plantex at discounted prices.

How much discount can I get on lever handle locks during the sale? You can avail up to 73% off on lever handle locks, depending on the brand and model. Some products may also have additional bank offers or exchange deals for extra savings.

Are hydraulic door closers included in the Amazon Super Safety Days sale? Yes, hydraulic door closers from brands like Godrej, Ozone, and Dorset are available at special discounts. These closers ensure smooth door closing and are ideal for homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

How do I choose the right main door lock for my home? Consider factors like security level, material, key mechanism, and door compatibility before purchasing. Mortise locks offer higher security, while rim locks and padlocks are easy to install and suitable for various doors.

Do these locks come with a warranty and installation support? Most main door locks, lever handle locks, and hydraulic door closers come with brand warranties. Some sellers also offer installation support at an extra cost. Check the product page for details before purchasing.

