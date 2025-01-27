Best premium dinner set: Top 10 tough and chic choices to light up your dinner table

A premium dinner set enhances your dining experience by adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your table. Crafted from materials like bone china, porcelain, or ceramic, these sets are both durable and stylish. Many premium sets are microwave-safe, while some may also be induction-friendly, making them practical for modern kitchens. Their intricate designs and luxurious finishes can instantly uplift the look of your dinner table, making every meal feel special. Best premium dinner set: Elevate your dining moments with luxurious dinner sets, blending style, durability, and elegance effortlessly.

However, premium dinner sets can be quite expensive and may require extra care to prevent chipping or damage. While they are perfect for special occasions, their delicate nature might not suit everyday use in some households. For those who enjoy hosting guests or simply wish to elevate their dining setup, a premium dinner set offers an excellent blend of style and functionality.

We have put together a bunch of 10 of the best and best rated options from Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set features 18 durable, light-weight pieces, perfect for daily dining. Crafted from opalware, it is microwave and dishwasher-safe, offering convenience and practicality. The tropical-inspired design on a white base adds elegance to any table setting. Ideal for both casual meals and gatherings, this set is scratch and stain-resistant, ensuring long-lasting beauty and reliability for your dining experience.

Specifications Material Durable opalware Design Tropical Lagoon theme on white base Set Contents 6 full plates, 6 bowls, 6 quarter plates Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Reasons to buy Light-weight and easy to handle Scratch and stain-resistant Reasons to avoid Limited to 18 pieces Not induction-friendly Click Here to Buy Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its elegant design, durability, and suitability for daily use. Some found the set slightly smaller than expected.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, durable, and perfect for daily dining, this set combines elegance with practicality for a delightful dining experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah Green Leaves Dinner Set is designed for families, combining elegance and practicality. With a bone-ash-free, opalware build, it’s safe, durable, and eco-friendly. The set’s light-weight and microwave-friendly nature ensures everyday convenience, while its dishwasher compatibility makes cleaning hassle-free. The subtle green leaves design enhances the dining table, perfect for daily use or gifting.

Specifications Material Bone-ash-free opalware Set Contents 35 pieces (6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, serving bowls, and accessories) Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Green leaves on white base Reasons to buy Lightweight and eco-friendly Stain and scratch-resistant Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited design options Click Here to Buy Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its elegant design, durability, and value for money. Some suggest adding larger serving bowls for versatility.

Why choose this product?

Eco-friendly, durable, and beautifully designed, this dinner set offers style, safety, and convenience for family dining.

Also read: Borosil dinner sets: Your all-in-one solution for effortless everyday use and grand table presentations; top 10 options

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set includes 35 pieces, perfect for a family of six. Made from bone-ash-free opalware, it’s eco-friendly, lightweight, and durable. This set is microwave and dishwasher-safe, ensuring everyday convenience. Featuring a beautiful blue floral design on a white base, it adds elegance to any dining table. Ideal for daily use or gifting, this set combines style with practicality.

Reasons to buy Eco-friendly and lightweight Scratch and stain-resistant Reasons to avoid Not suitable for induction cooking Limited design variety Click Here to Buy Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its lightweight build, elegant design, and practicality. Some felt the serving bowl sizes could be larger.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, durable, and eco-friendly, this dinner set enhances table settings while offering convenience for family dining and gifting.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Blue Swirl Dinner Set is ideal for families, offering 35 opal glass pieces designed for daily use. Lightweight and durable, this set is microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and scratch-resistant. The elegant blue swirl pattern on a white base enhances your dining table, blending style with practicality. Perfect for casual meals or gatherings, it’s both functional and visually appealing.

Specifications Material Opal glass Set Contents 35 pieces (6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, serving bowls, and accessories) Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Blue swirl pattern Reasons to buy Lightweight and durable Scratch and stain-resistant Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited serving bowl sizes Click Here to Buy Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Blue Swirl Dinner Set, 35 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Light-Weight, Daily Use Crockery Set for Dining | White Plate and Bowl Set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its elegant design, durability, and practicality for everyday use. Some suggest more variety in serving bowls.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, durable, and easy to maintain, this dinner set offers excellent value for family dining and gatherings.

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah Red Bud Dinner Set is a perfect combination of elegance and practicality. Designed for a family of six, it includes 35 bone-ash-free opalware pieces, making it lightweight, eco-friendly, and durable. The red floral pattern on a white base adds sophistication to your dining table. Microwave and dishwasher-safe, it offers convenience for everyday use and easy cleaning, making it ideal for dining or gifting.

Specifications Material Bone-ash-free opalware Set Contents 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, 6 glasses, and serving accessories Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Red floral pattern Reasons to buy Lightweight and eco-friendly Elegant and scratch-resistant Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited to red floral design Click Here to Buy Larah By Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set with Glasses,35 Pieces for Family of 6,Microwave & Dishwasher Safe,Bone-Ash Free,Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting,Plates & Bowls, White,Floral

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight build, durability, and stunning design. Some mentioned wishing for more serving accessories.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, eco-friendly, and convenient, this dinner set offers timeless charm and practicality for family dining and gifting.

Also read: Best melamine dinner sets: Top 10 durable and easy-to-clean picks

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah Plain White Dinner Set offers simplicity and sophistication, perfect for a family of six. Crafted from bone-ash-free opalware, it is lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly. The classic white design blends seamlessly with any dining décor, making it suitable for both daily use and special occasions. Microwave and dishwasher-safe, it ensures effortless heating and cleaning. This elegant set is ideal for gifting or enhancing your dining experience.

Specifications Material Bone-ash-free opalware Set Contents 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, serving bowls, and accessories Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Plain white Reasons to buy Elegant and versatile design Lightweight and scratch-resistant Reasons to avoid No decorative patterns for festive settings Not induction-compatible Click Here to Buy Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its minimalistic design, durability, and practicality. Some suggest it could include more serving bowls for larger meals.

Why choose this product?

Timeless, durable, and convenient, this plain white dinner set enhances any table setup with elegance and practicality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Classic Essentials Glory Dinner Set is a comprehensive kitchen set made from heavy gauge stainless steel, ideal for home use. With 61 pieces, it includes everything needed for a full dining experience, from plates to serving dishes. The set features a permanent Glory design, laser engraved for durability. This shagun set offers a blend of functionality and style, making it perfect for gifting as well as everyday meals. Stainless steel is durable, easy to clean, and resistant to stains, making it a long-lasting addition to your kitchen.

Specifications Material Heavy gauge stainless steel Set Contents 61 pieces (plates, bowls, serving dishes, etc.) Design Permanent Glory design, laser engraved Dishwasher-Safe Yes Usage Suitable for home, gifting, and shagun Reasons to buy Durable and long-lasting Elegant laser engraving design Reasons to avoid Heavier than ceramic sets Limited design variety Click Here to Buy Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Glory Dinner Set | Kitchen Set for Home | Heavy Gauge Stainless Steel | Bartan Set | Permanent Glory Design Laser Engraved | Shagun Set, Set of 61

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its sturdiness and elegant design. Some noted that the set is heavier than expected for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Durable, stylish, and complete, this stainless steel dinner set is perfect for both everyday dining and special occasions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set is designed for festive occasions and parties. Made from durable opal glass, this 33-piece set is both stylish and practical. Featuring elegant royal amber detailing on a white base, it adds a touch of luxury to any dining table. The set includes plates and bowls for six, making it perfect for gatherings. Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, it offers convenience for everyday use as well as special occasions.

Specifications Material Opal glass Set Contents 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, serving bowls, and accessories Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Royal amber detailing on white base Reasons to buy Elegant and festive design Easy to clean and maintain Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited to 33 pieces Click Here to Buy Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love the beautiful design, noting it adds sophistication to dinner parties. Some felt the serving bowls were too small.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for festive gatherings, this elegant opalware set blends beauty with practicality, making it ideal for special occasions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set is designed for a family of six, offering elegance and durability. Made from bone-ash-free opalware, this 27-piece set includes plates, bowls, and serving dishes, perfect for daily meals or special occasions. Its fluted design adds a subtle sophistication, while being microwave and dishwasher-safe for convenience. Ideal for both dining and gifting, this set blends functionality with style, ensuring long-lasting use and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set

Specifications Material Bone-ash-free opalware Set Contents 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 bowls, 6 serving bowls, 1 serving platter Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design Fluted pattern on white base Reasons to buy Elegant fluted design Lightweight and eco-friendly Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited design options Click Here to Buy Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the elegant design and durability, with some mentioning it’s perfect for both casual and festive occasions.

Why choose this product?

Elegant, durable, and easy to maintain, this opalware set combines beauty and practicality for family dining and gifting.

Loading Suggestions...

The Larah Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is designed to bring elegance to your dining experience. Made from bone-ash-free opalware, this 35-piece set includes plates, bowls, and serving dishes, perfect for a family of six. Its white base with delicate floral sage green accents adds a touch of sophistication to any meal. The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe, offering convenience for daily use and special occasions. Whether for family dinners or gifting, it combines durability and style.

Specifications Material Bone-ash-free opalware Set Contents 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 12 bowls, serving bowls, and accessories Microwave-Safe Yes Dishwasher-Safe Yes Design White base with sage green floral accents Reasons to buy Elegant floral design Lightweight and durable Reasons to avoid Not induction-compatible Limited design variations Click Here to Buy Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White,Floral

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love the stylish design, noting it’s perfect for both daily use and gifting. Some mentioned a desire for larger serving bowls.

Why choose this product?

Elegant and durable, this dinner set adds charm to any dining occasion, offering both beauty and functionality.

Which type of dinner set material is best?

The best dinner set material depends on your needs. Bone china is elegant and durable, porcelain is versatile and strong, while opalware is lightweight, microwave-safe, and eco-friendly. For everyday use, opalware offers a perfect balance of convenience and style.

What is in a full dinner set?

A full dinner set typically includes 6 or more pieces for each person, such as dinner plates, side plates, soup bowls, and dessert bowls. Additional items may include serving bowls, platters, mugs, and glasses. The set is designed to accommodate all courses of a meal, making it perfect for dining.

What are the best dinnerware set brands in India?

Some of the best dinnerware set brands in India include Borosil, Cello, La Opala, Milton, and Wonderchef. These brands offer a variety of stylish and durable sets made from materials like opalware, porcelain, and bone china, perfect for both everyday use and special occasions.

Top 3 features of best premium dinner sets

Best Premium Dinner Sets Pattern Colour Material Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set, 18 Units Tropical Lagoon White Opalware Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces Green Leaves White Opalware Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces Blue Eve White Opalware Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Blue Swirl Dinner Set, 35 Units Blue Swirl White Opalware Larah By Borosil Red Bud Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set with Glasses, 35 Pieces Red Bud Floral White, Floral Opalware Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces Plain White White Opalware Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Glory Dinner Set, 61 Units Permanent Glory Silver Stainless Steel Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units Royal Amber White Opal Glass Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set, 27 Pieces Fluted Pattern White Opalware Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set, 35 Pieces Sage Floral White, Floral Opalware

Best value for money premium dinner set

The Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set offers great value for money. With 35 pieces, it's perfect for a family of six. Made from bone-ash-free opalware, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe, combining affordability with quality and practicality.

Best overall premium dinner set

The Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set is a lightweight, 18-piece crockery set ideal for daily use. Made from durable opalware, it features a sleek white design with subtle tropical accents. Perfect for casual dining, it's microwave and dishwasher safe, combining convenience and style for every meal.

Similar articles for you

Best dinnerware sets: Elegant options to elevate your dining experience with style and functionality

Best dinner sets under ₹5000 for every occasion: Take your dining experience to the next level

Exploring dinner set prices across the spectrum: Top picks for November 2023

Best stainless steel dinner sets: Top 8 choices for style, durability, and easy maintenance in every home setting

Explore stylish and affordable dinner sets under ₹10000 for a chic dining experience at home

FAQs on premium dinner sets What is a premium dinner set made of? Premium dinner sets are typically made from fine materials like bone china, porcelain, or high-quality opalware. These materials offer durability, elegance, and a luxurious finish.

Are premium dinner sets microwave and dishwasher safe? Many premium dinner sets, especially those made from opalware or porcelain, are microwave and dishwasher safe. Always check the manufacturer's guidelines for specific care instructions.

How many pieces are in a premium dinner set? A premium dinner set usually includes 27 to 35 pieces, including dinner plates, side plates, bowls, and serving dishes, designed to serve 4-6 people.

Can premium dinner sets be used for gifting? Yes, premium dinner sets make excellent gifts due to their elegance and practical use, often packaged in decorative boxes for special occasions.

How do I care for a premium dinner set? To maintain a premium dinner set, avoid sudden temperature changes, and clean with mild detergent. Hand washing is preferred, though many sets are dishwasher safe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.