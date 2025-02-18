Menu Explore
Foldable beds to relax in any space of your liking: Check the top models here

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 18, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Find the perfect foldable bed for your space with our in-depth comparison and reviews. From portability to comfort, we cover it all.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Springtek Rollaway Foam and Wrought Iron Metal Folding Single Bed with 6-Inch Contemporary Premium Mattress, Lockable Wheels- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,255

Best Overall Product

ARTEMIST Portable Single Folding Bed Space Saving Heavy Duty Foldable Bed Frame/Khat Cot For Sleeping Bed Sturdy Metal Bed Frame Space Saving Design 3X6 Feet (Black Classic Bed)(Painted) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Best Value For Money

Honey Touch Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable (Single Layer Foam, 3ft x 6ft) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable(2.5 x 6 ft, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable - Matte Finish,Brown (Single Layer Foam, 3 ft x 6 ft) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

MY CRYSTAL INDIA Portable Metal Iron Folding Bed Iron Cot Foldable Bed Frame Portable Bed Cot Camp Bed Guest Bed Folding Camp Bed Niwar Folding Bed for Sleeping., Single, Painted View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

PS PARVESH SMART® Portable Iron Metal Folding Bed for Sleeping with Heavy Metal Iron Bed Frame Single Cot Bed/Camp Bed/Guest Bed and Home and Hostel Multicolor (Size 30x72) View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Double Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable (Black, Double Layer Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Blumuno Prima Rollaway Folding Bed with Wheels (Includes 3.5 Premium Foldable Mattress) Single Comfortable Bed/Metal Bed/Extra Guest Bed (Black Premium Powder Coating) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

My Crystal India Portable Metal Iron Folding Bed Iron Cot Foldable Bed Frame Portable Bed Cot Camp Bed Guest Bed Folding Camp Bed Niwar Folding Bed For Sleeping., Painted, Single, 10 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

When it comes to maximizing space and comfort, foldable beds are a versatile solution for any home. Whether you need an extra sleeping space for guests or a portable bed for camping trips, the right foldable bed can make all the difference. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 foldable beds available on the market, covering everything from portability to comfort and value for money. By the end of this guide, you'll have all the information you need to make an informed decision on which foldable bed is right for you.

Foldable beds are a good way to relax while travelling.
Foldable beds are a good way to relax while travelling.

The Springtek Roll Away Folding Mattress is a space-saving solution that offers both comfort and convenience. The mattress is made with high-quality materials, providing a supportive and comfortable sleeping surface. Its compact design makes it easy to store when not in use, and its portability makes it perfect for travel.

Specifications

Material
High-quality foam and fabric
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Roll-away design for easy storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 250 lbs

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and supportive

Easy to store and transport

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

Springtek Rollaway Foam and Wrought Iron Metal Folding Single Bed with 6-Inch Contemporary Premium Mattress, Lockable Wheels- (Black)

The ARTEMIST Portable Folding Foldable Sleeping Bed is a versatile and portable option for those in need of extra sleeping space. Its foldable design makes it easy to set up and store, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting comfort and support.

Specifications

Material
Durable steel frame with foam mattress
Dimensions
Twin bed size
Portability
Collapsible design for easy storage and transport
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 300 lbs

Reasons to buy

Durable construction

Easy to set up and store

Reasons to avoid

Twin bed size may be small for some users

Click Here to Buy

ARTEMIST Portable Single Folding Bed Space Saving Heavy Duty Foldable Bed Frame/Khat Cot For Sleeping Bed Sturdy Metal Bed Frame Space Saving Design 3X6 Feet (Black Classic Bed)(Painted)

The Honey Touch Mattress for Sleeping and Storable is a convenient and comfortable option for those looking for a space-saving bed. Its storable design makes it easy to tuck away when not in use, and its plush mattress provides a cozy sleeping surface.

Specifications

Material
Soft rexine material
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Foldable design for compact storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 200 lbs

Reasons to buy

Soft and plush mattress

affiliate-tick

Compact and easy to store

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

Honey Touch Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable (Single Layer Foam, 3ft x 6ft)

The Honey Touch® Folding Mattress Rexine is a versatile and space-saving option for those in need of a portable bed. Its foldable design allows for easy storage, and its durable rexine material provides a comfortable sleeping surface.

Specifications

Material
Sturdy rexine material
Dimensions
Twin bed size
Portability
Compact folding design for easy storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 250 lbs

Reasons to buy

Durable and comfortable rexine material

affiliate-tick

Space-saving foldable design

Reasons to avoid

Twin bed size may be small for some users

Click Here to Buy

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable(2.5 x 6 ft, Black)

The Honey Folding Mattress for Sleeping and Storable is a convenient and compact option for those in need of a portable sleeping surface. Its foldable design makes it easy to store, and its plush mattress provides a comfortable and supportive sleeping experience.

Specifications

Material
Soft fabric material
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Foldable design for compact storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 200 lbs

Reasons to buy

Soft and supportive mattress

affiliate-tick

Compact and easy to store

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Single Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable - Matte Finish,Brown (Single Layer Foam, 3 ft x 6 ft)

The CRYSTAL Portable Multicoloured Folding Bed is a vibrant and versatile option for those in need of a portable sleeping solution. Its multicoloured design adds a fun touch to any space, and its foldable frame makes it easy to set up and store.

Specifications

Material
Sturdy metal frame with colorful fabric
Dimensions
Twin bed size
Portability
Collapsible design for easy storage and transport
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 300 lbs

Reasons to buy

Vibrant and colorful design

affiliate-tick

Easy to set up and store

Reasons to avoid

Twin bed size may be small for some users

Click Here to Buy

MY CRYSTAL INDIA Portable Metal Iron Folding Bed Iron Cot Foldable Bed Frame Portable Bed Cot Camp Bed Guest Bed Folding Camp Bed Niwar Folding Bed for Sleeping., Single, Painted

The PS PARVESH Portable Sleeping Multicolor Bed is a stylish and portable option for those in need of a space-saving bed. Its multicolored design adds a pop of color to any room, and its collapsible frame makes it easy to store and transport.

Specifications

Material
Durable metal frame with colorful fabric
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Foldable design for compact storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 200 lbs

Reasons to buy

Stylish and colorful design

affiliate-tick

Compact and easy to store

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

PS PARVESH SMART® Portable Iron Metal Folding Bed for Sleeping with Heavy Metal Iron Bed Frame Single Cot Bed/Camp Bed/Guest Bed and Home and Hostel Multicolor (Size 30x72)

The Honey Touch Mattress for Sleeping and Storable - 3 Inches is a comfortable and convenient option for those in need of a space-saving bed. Its 3-inch thickness provides ample support, and its foldable design makes it easy to store when not in use.

Specifications

Material
Soft rexine material
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Foldable design for compact storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 200 lbs

Reasons to buy

Thick and supportive mattress

affiliate-tick

Compact and easy to store

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

Honey Touch® Metal Folding Bed Single Size with Double Layer Mattress for Sleeping Guest Bed Easily Storable (Black, Double Layer Foam)

The Blumuno Rollaway Foldable Mattress Comfortable is a practical and comfortable option for those in need of a portable sleeping solution. Its rollaway design allows for easy storage, and its comfortable mattress provides a supportive sleeping surface.

Specifications

Material
Soft fabric material
Dimensions
Single bed size
Portability
Rollaway design for easy storage
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 250 lbs

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and supportive mattress

affiliate-tick

Easy to store and transport

Reasons to avoid

Single bed size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

Blumuno Prima Rollaway Folding Bed with Wheels (Includes 3.5 Premium Foldable Mattress) Single Comfortable Bed/Metal Bed/Extra Guest Bed (Black Premium Powder Coating)

The Portable Folding Collapsible Foldable Multi-Colour Bed is a versatile and compact option for those in need of a portable sleeping surface. Its collapsible design makes it easy to set up and store, and its multicolored frame adds a fun touch to any space.

Specifications

Material
Durable metal frame with colorful fabric
Dimensions
Twin bed size
Portability
Collapsible design for easy storage and transport
Weight Capacity
Supports up to 300 lbs

Reasons to buy

Compact and easy to store

affiliate-tick

Vibrant and colorful design

Reasons to avoid

Twin bed size may be small for some users

Click Here to Buy

My Crystal India Portable Metal Iron Folding Bed Iron Cot Foldable Bed Frame Portable Bed Cot Camp Bed Guest Bed Folding Camp Bed Niwar Folding Bed For Sleeping., Painted, Single, 10 Cm

Top 3 features of the best foldable beds:

 

Best foldable bedsMaterialDimensionsPortabilityWeight Capacity
Springtek Roll Away Folding MattressHigh-quality foam and fabricSingle bed sizeRoll-away design for easy storageSupports up to 250 lbs
ARTEMIST Portable Folding Foldable Sleeping BedDurable steel frame with foam mattressTwin bed sizeCollapsible design for easy storage and transportSupports up to 300 lbs
Honey Touch Mattress for Sleeping and StorableSoft rexine materialSingle bed sizeFoldable design for compact storageSupports up to 200 lbs
Honey Touch® Folding Mattress RexineSturdy rexine materialTwin bed sizeCompact folding design for easy storageSupports up to 250 lbs
Honey Folding Mattress for Sleeping and StorableSoft fabric materialSingle bed sizeFoldable design for compact storageSupports up to 200 lbs
CRYSTAL Portable Multicoloured Folding BedSturdy metal frame with colorful fabricTwin bed sizeCollapsible design for easy storage and transportSupports up to 300 lbs
PS PARVESH Portable Sleeping Multicolor BedDurable metal frame with colorful fabricSingle bed sizeFoldable design for compact storageSupports up to 200 lbs
Honey Touch Mattress for Sleeping and Storable - 3 InchesSoft rexine materialSingle bed sizeFoldable design for compact storageSupports up to 200 lbs
Blumuno Rollaway Foldable Mattress ComfortableSoft fabric materialSingle bed sizeRollaway design for easy storageSupports up to 250 lbs
Portable Folding Collapsible Foldable Multi-Colour BedDurable metal frame with colorful fabricTwin bed sizeCollapsible design for easy storage and transportSupports up to 300 lbs

FAQs on foldable bed

  • What is the weight capacity of these foldable beds?

    Most of the foldable beds mentioned in this article have a weight capacity ranging from 200 to 300 lbs, ensuring support for most users.

  • Are these foldable beds suitable for camping trips?

    Yes, many of these foldable beds are designed for portability, making them an excellent choice for camping trips and outdoor adventures.

  • Can these foldable beds be used as a permanent sleeping solution?

    While these foldable beds are designed for temporary use, some users may find them comfortable enough for long-term use in certain situations.

  • Do these foldable beds come with a warranty?

    It's best to check the individual product listings for warranty information, as the warranty may vary depending on the manufacturer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
