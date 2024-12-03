Must-have blankets that are sure to keep you warm and cosy in winter; Here are our recommendations

If your idea of a perfect winter morning is sipping a cup of your favourite coffee snuggled in a warm and cosy blanket, congratulations, you are in love with winters! In fact, when winters hit hard, nothing keeps you cosy and warm the way a winter blanket would do. And in case, you are on the lookout for a nice, warm blanket, then this is the perfect place and time to find one. Winter blankets starting at ₹ 1000 to keep you warm in winters(Pexels)

Whether it’s a chunky knit throw draped over your shoulders or a fluffy down comforter spread across your bed, the texture invites you to sink in and forget the chill. The perfect winter blanket isn’t just functional; it’s a sensory experience, from the soothing weight to the cosy embrace.

We have curated a list of our top 10 winter blankets that are just perfect to fight the winter blues. From the soft and plush blankets to the woollen ones, we have covered them all for you. Which type keeps you snug—light fleece, luxurious wool, or a classic quilted cover?



Experience unmatched comfort with the BSB HOME® Ultra Soft Cotton Warm Sherpa Blanket. Crafted with premium quality cotton and Sherpa fabric, this blanket combines style and functionality. Its quilted design enhances durability, while the super-soft knitting fabric offers warmth and cosiness during chilly nights. With its elegant printed patterns, it complements any bedroom décor, making it a versatile addition to your home. Whether you’re curling up on the couch or enhancing your bedroom aesthetics, this blanket is your perfect companion.

Specifications of BSB HOME® Ultra Soft Cotton Warm Sherpa Super Soft Blanket

Material: 100% Cotton with Sherpa

100% Cotton with Sherpa Design: Quilted with printed knitting fabric

Quilted with printed knitting fabric Size: Suitable for single and double beds

Suitable for single and double beds Care Instructions: Machine washable

Machine washable Usage: Ideal for winters and home décor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the luxurious softness and warmth of this blanket, praising its premium material and stylish design. It’s a must-have for cold nights and adds elegance to bedrooms.

Why choose this product?

The BSB HOME® blanket stands out for its premium cotton and Sherpa combination, offering durability, warmth, and aesthetic appeal at an affordable price.

The Divine Casa 120 GSM Polyester Blanket is a lightweight, reversible blanket designed for ultimate convenience and style. Made from premium polyester, it’s perfect for use as a single-bed blanket or a cosy sofa throw. Its reversible design offers versatility, while its lightweight construction ensures year-round comfort. Ideal for mild winters or as a decorative throw, this blanket combines practicality with elegance to enhance your living space.

Specifications of Divine Casa 120 GSM Polyester Blanket

Material: High-quality 120 GSM Polyester

High-quality 120 GSM Polyester Design: Reversible

Reversible Size: Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.)

Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Lightweight for easy handling

Lightweight for easy handling Care Instructions: Machine washable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its lightweight feel, reversible design, and vibrant colours. They highlight its versatility as both a sofa throw and a bed blanket.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its stylish design, year-round usability, and value for money. Perfect for adding a pop of colour to your home.



Also Read: Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

The Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter is your perfect companion for cosy nights. Designed with soft microfiber filling and a reversible design, this quilt-style blanket is both functional and stylish. It’s lightweight yet warm, making it ideal for air-conditioned rooms or mild winters. Its vibrant patterns enhance your bedroom décor, while its durable stitching ensures long-term use.

Specifications of Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Blanket

Material: Microfiber filling

Microfiber filling Design: Reversible with vibrant patterns

Reversible with vibrant patterns Size: Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.)

Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.) Usage: Ideal for mild winters and AC rooms

Ideal for mild winters and AC rooms Care Instructions: Machine washable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love its vibrant colours, lightweight feel, and excellent warmth, making it a great value purchase for mild winters.

Why choose this product?

This comforter is perfect for its lightweight warmth, stylish patterns, and affordable pricing, making it a practical choice for all seasons.



Also Read: Best console table: Top 7 versatile and stylish tables that are more than just a piece of furniture

Stay warm and stylish with the Divine Casa Microfibre Blanket. Designed with 120 GSM microfiber, this reversible blanket is lightweight and perfect for mild winters. Its abstract printed design adds a contemporary touch to your bedroom. Whether you use it as a single-bed blanket or a decorative throw, its durability and elegance make it a must-have.

Specifications of Divine Casa Microfibre Blanket

Material: 120 GSM Microfiber

120 GSM Microfiber Design: Abstract printed, reversible

Abstract printed, reversible Size: Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.)

Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Lightweight and easy to store

Lightweight and easy to store Care Instructions: Machine washable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its modern design and soft texture, ideal for mild winters and as a home décor accessory.

Why choose this product?

This blanket combines modern aesthetics with functionality, offering a lightweight, durable, and stylish solution for mild winters.

Also Read: Best mattress buying guide: Pick the right mattress for sleeping in just 8 steps

5. Fancy Walas Presents Velvet Floral Embossed Super Soft Heavy Double Bed Mink Blanket:

Indulge in luxury with the Fancy Walas Velvet Floral Embossed Mink Blanket. Its heavy-duty mink material ensures unmatched warmth and softness, making it perfect for cold winters. The floral embossed design adds a touch of elegance, making it a beautiful addition to your double bed. Whether for everyday use or special occasions, this blanket guarantees both comfort and style.

Specifications of Fancy Walas Velvet Floral Embossed Mink Blanket

Material: Premium mink

Premium mink Design: Floral embossed, super soft finish

Floral embossed, super soft finish Size: Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.)

Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Heavy, ideal for winters

Heavy, ideal for winters Care Instructions: Dry clean recommended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers rave about its luxurious feel, heavy warmth, and beautiful floral patterns, making it a popular choice for winter bedding.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its unmatched luxury, warmth, and elegant floral design, perfect for making a statement in your bedroom.

Also Read: Best study desk: Choose from the top 9 recommendations for comfort and stylish designs

6. amazon basics Double Bed Reversible & Plush Sherpa Flannel Blanket:

The Amazon Basics Sherpa Flannel Blanket offers cosy comfort and reversible functionality. Featuring plush Sherpa on one side and soft flannel on the other, this blanket is ideal for double beds. Its lightweight yet warm construction makes it perfect for layering or standalone use in winters. With its minimalist design, it complements any home décor effortlessly.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Sherpa Flannel Blanket

Material: Sherpa and flannel

Sherpa and flannel Design: Reversible

Reversible Size: Double bed (90 x 90 inches, approx.)

Double bed (90 x 90 inches, approx.) Weight: Lightweight and easy to maintain

Lightweight and easy to maintain Care Instructions: Machine washable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its excellent warmth, premium quality, and reversible design, making it a versatile addition to their bedding.

Why choose this product?

This blanket offers the perfect balance of warmth, style, and affordability, ensuring maximum comfort during winters.

Also Read: Best luxury dining tables for elegant dining: Top 8 picks to elevate your meals experience

7.Goyal's Mink Double Bed Blanket

Stay cozy during cold nights with Goyal's Mink Double Bed Blanket. Crafted from premium mink fabric, this blanket offers unmatched softness and warmth. Its vibrant patterns and heavy-duty material make it an ideal choice for chilly winters. Perfectly sized for double beds, it ensures luxurious comfort and an enhanced sleeping experience.

Specifications of Goyal's Mink Double Bed Blanket

Material: Premium mink fabric

Premium mink fabric Design: Vibrant patterns

Vibrant patterns Size: Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.)

Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Heavy and durable for winters

Heavy and durable for winters Care Instructions: Dry clean recommended for longevity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ultra-soft feel, excellent warmth, and long-lasting quality. Many recommend it for its premium look and feel.

Why choose this product?

This blanket combines superior warmth, durability, and vibrant designs, making it a perfect winter companion for double beds.

The VAS COLLECTIONS 220 GSM Microfiber Blanket is a versatile addition to your bedding. With a lightweight yet warm design, it’s ideal for use in air-conditioned rooms or during mild winters. The reversible feature offers two stylish looks in one, while its soft microfiber material ensures year-round comfort. Perfect for single beds or as a throw blanket.

Specifications of VAS COLLECTIONS 220 GSM Microfiber Blanket

Material: 220 GSM Microfiber

220 GSM Microfiber Design: Reversible with stylish patterns

Reversible with stylish patterns Size: Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.)

Single bed (60 x 90 inches approx.) Usage: Suitable for AC rooms and mild winters

Suitable for AC rooms and mild winters Care Instructions: Machine washable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its softness, lightweight feel, and reversible design, calling it a great value for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

This blanket is perfect for mild winters or AC rooms, offering versatility, comfort, and an appealing design.

The Razzai 500 GSM Winter Comforter is a premium choice for those who value warmth and comfort. With its high GSM rating, this quilted reversible comforter provides exceptional insulation for chilly winters. Its durable stitching and luxurious fabric make it a long-lasting addition to your bedding collection, while the reversible design adds versatility.

Specifications of Razzai 500 GSM Winter Comforter

Material: 500 GSM microfiber filling

500 GSM microfiber filling Design: Quilted and reversible

Quilted and reversible Size: Suitable for double beds (85 x 90 inches approx.)

Suitable for double beds (85 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Heavy-duty for maximum warmth

Heavy-duty for maximum warmth Care Instructions: Dry clean recommended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its thick insulation and premium quality, highlighting its ability to keep them warm even in extreme winters.

Why choose this product?

Choose this comforter for its superior warmth, durability, and luxurious feel, making it a perfect winter essential.



The Bezzilish Home Supersoft Micromink Blanket offers unmatched cosiness with its plush micromink fabric. Designed for double beds, this blanket provides superior warmth and comfort during cold winters. Its minimalist design and rich texture make it a versatile addition to your bedroom. Whether for everyday use or special occasions, it ensures a snug and restful experience.

Specifications of Bezzilish Home Supersoft Micromink Blanket

Material: Premium micromink

Premium micromink Design: Minimalist and elegant

Minimalist and elegant Size: Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.)

Double bed (85 x 90 inches approx.) Weight: Heavy and warm for winter use

Heavy and warm for winter use Care Instructions: Dry clean recommended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its luxurious softness and excellent warmth, making it a favourite for cosy winter nights.

Why choose this product?

This blanket combines premium micromink fabric with stylish design, ensuring warmth, durability, and elegance in one package.

Factors to consider while buying a winter blanket:



When buying winter blankets, consider the following factors to ensure warmth, comfort, and durability:

1. Material

Wool : Warm, durable, and moisture-wicking but can be heavy or scratchy.

: Warm, durable, and moisture-wicking but can be heavy or scratchy. Fleece : Lightweight, soft, and affordable, but less breathable.

: Lightweight, soft, and affordable, but less breathable. Down/Feather : Excellent insulation and lightweight, but more expensive and not ideal for allergy sufferers.

: Excellent insulation and lightweight, but more expensive and not ideal for allergy sufferers. Cotton : Breathable and hypoallergenic, but may not be warm enough for extreme cold.

: Breathable and hypoallergenic, but may not be warm enough for extreme cold. Synthetic Fibres: Like microfiber or polyester, are affordable and durable but may lack breathability.

2. Warmth and Insulation

Consider the TOG (Thermal Overall Grade) rating for insulation. Higher TOG ratings indicate better warmth.

rating for insulation. Higher TOG ratings indicate better warmth. Look for layered options if you prefer adjustable warmth levels.

3. Weight

Some people prefer the cosiness of a heavy blanket (e.g., weighted blankets), while others may find them uncomfortable. Choose according to your preference.

4. Size

Ensure the blanket is large enough to cover your bed or personal space. Standard sizes include twin, queen, and king. Oversized options can provide extra warmth.

5. Breathability

If you’re prone to overheating, choose breathable materials like cotton or lightweight down.

Avoid overly dense fabrics that trap too much heat.



Different types of winter blankets:



Winter blankets are designed to provide warmth during the colder months. They vary based on materials, construction, and intended usage. Here are the main types:



Down Blankets

Material : Filled with goose or duck feathers, known for excellent insulation.

: Filled with goose or duck feathers, known for excellent insulation. Ideal For: Those seeking a luxurious, lightweight, and extremely warm blanket.



Wool Blankets

Material : Made from natural wool, often merino or cashmere.

: Made from natural wool, often merino or cashmere. Ideal For: People in extremely cold climates or those who like traditional options.

Fleece Blankets

Material : Made from synthetic fibres like polyester.

: Made from synthetic fibres like polyester. Ideal For: Cosy indoor use or layering.

Electric Blankets

Material : Typically made with polyester and integrated heating wires.

: Typically made with polyester and integrated heating wires. Ideal For: People who want direct, customizable warmth.

Thermal Blankets

Material : Often woven with a waffle or honeycomb pattern for insulation.

: Often woven with a waffle or honeycomb pattern for insulation. Ideal For: Mild winters or layering with other blankets.

Quilts

Material : Layered fabric with cotton, wool, or synthetic filling.

: Layered fabric with cotton, wool, or synthetic filling. Ideal For: Those seeking moderate warmth with aesthetic appeal.

Flannel Blankets

Material : Made from brushed cotton or synthetic fibres.

: Made from brushed cotton or synthetic fibres. Ideal For: Mild to moderate cold climates.

Sherpa Blankets

Material : Lined with a fluffy, fleece-like material resembling wool.

: Lined with a fluffy, fleece-like material resembling wool. Ideal For: Freezing nights or those who like a snug feel.

Weighted Blankets

Material : Typically filled with glass beads or pellets, combined with fabrics like cotton or fleece.

: Typically filled with glass beads or pellets, combined with fabrics like cotton or fleece. Ideal For: People who enjoy pressure therapy or need additional warmth and comfort.

Synthetic Fibre Blankets

Material : Polyester, acrylic, or microfiber.

: Polyester, acrylic, or microfiber. Ideal For: Cost-conscious buyers and frequent use.

Cotton Blankets with Thermal Weave

Material : 100% cotton with thermal or waffle patterns.

: 100% cotton with thermal or waffle patterns. Ideal For: Mild winters or for people who prefer natural fibres.

Plush/Mink Blankets

Material : Made from high-pile synthetic materials.

: Made from high-pile synthetic materials. Ideal For: Cosy indoor lounging

Top Three features of winter blankets

Best Winter Blankets Material Size Price on Amazon BSB HOME® Ultra Soft Cotton Warm Sherpa Super Soft Printed Knitting Fabric Quilted Blanket Cotton, Sherpa Queen/Double Bed ₹ 2,199 Divine Casa 120 GSM Polyester Blanket Single Bed Reversible Lightweight Sofa Throw Blanket 120 GSM Polyester Single Bed ₹ 799 Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Single Bed Quilt Blanket Microfiber Single Bed ₹ 1,099 Divine Casa Microfibre 120 GSM Mild Winter Abstract Printed Reversible Single Bed Size Blankets 120 GSM Microfibre Single Bed ₹ 849 Fancy Walas Presents Velvet Floral Embossed Super Soft Heavy Double Bed Mink Blanket Velvet Mink Double Bed ₹ 1,999 Amazon Basics Double Bed Reversible & Plush Sherpa Flannel Blanket Sherpa Flannel Double Bed ₹ 2,299 Goyal's Mink Double Bed Blanket Mink Double Bed ₹ 1,799 VAS COLLECTIONS 220 GSM Microfiber Reversible AC Comforter/Blanket 220 GSM Microfiber Single Bed ₹ 1,199 Razzai 500 GSM Winter Comforter Premium Collection Quilted Reversible Comforter 500 GSM Microfiber Double Bed ₹ 3,299 Bezzilish Home Supersoft Micromink Double Bed Blanket Micromink Double Bed ₹ 2,499

Similar stories for you

Best hammer drill machines for all your DIY needs: Top 8 rotary hammers to choose from

Best living room tables for stylish and functional spaces: Top 8 elegant designs for every home and taste

Best kids single beds for 2024: Comfort and style for your child's perfect sleep space, top 6 picks

Best water heaters for warm, cosy water to beat the winter chill: Top 10 picks

FAQ for winter blankets Q: What materials are best for winter blankets? Materials like wool, fleece, flannel, and down are ideal for winter blankets as they provide excellent insulation and warmth. Wool is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, while fleece and flannel are soft and cosy. Down-filled blankets offer exceptional warmth without being too heavy.

Q: What is the difference between a duvet and a winter blanket? A duvet is a quilted blanket filled with materials like down, feathers, or synthetic fibres, and it’s usually used with a removable cover. A winter blanket is typically a standalone piece that doesn’t require a cover and can be made of various materials like wool or fleece.

Q: What should I look for in a hypoallergenic winter blanket? If you have allergies, choose blankets made with hypoallergenic materials like synthetic down, cotton, or wool treated for allergies. Ensure the blanket is labelled as machine washable for easy maintenance.

Q: How can I keep my blanket from shedding? To minimize shedding, wash the blanket according to its care instructions and avoid using fabric softeners. Choose high-quality materials like tightly woven wool or microfiber.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.