ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 27, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Discover the top living room tables that combine style and functionality, making your living space more inviting and organised.

The living room table is a vital piece of furniture, combining both style and functionality to enhance your space. It serves as a central focal point, whether you're opting for a coffee table or a centre table. With numerous designs and options available, finding the right table can elevate the overall aesthetic of your living area while offering practical utility.

Elegant living room tables: Perfect blend of style, functionality, and quality for your home.

In this article, we will delve into the top 8 living room tables available on Amazon. These selections are chosen for their blend of style and functionality, catering to various décor themes and preferences. Each table is evaluated for its design, practical features, and quality, ensuring you can find the perfect match to complement and organise your living space. From contemporary to classic styles, these tables offer a range of choices to suit every taste.

1.

Wakefit Center Table

The Wakefit Center Table is a modern and sleek addition to any living room. With its durable construction and engineered wood material, it offers ample space for storage and display.

Specifications of Wakefit Center Table

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Warranty: 3 Years
  • Weight: 15 kg
  • Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 45 cm
  • Color: Leonis Brown

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designLimited colour options
Ample storage space 
Sturdy construction 

2.

RIZIK STORETM Handmade Nesting Tables

The RIZIK STORETM Handmade Nesting Tables are a set of stylish and versatile tables that can be used as coffee tables, side tables, or as a decorative centerpiece in any living room.

Specifications of RIZIK STORETM Handmade Nesting Tables

  • Material: Sheesham Wood
  • Set of 3: Large, Medium, Small
  • Handmade and Hand-painted
  • Dimensions: Large - 40 x 40 x 40 cm, Medium - 35 x 35 x 35 cm, Small - 30 x 30 x 30 cm

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Handmade and hand-paintedLimited color options
Versatile use 
Stylish and decorative 

3.

DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table

The DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table is a beautiful and functional addition to any living room. With its unique design and ample storage space, it adds character to the space.

Specifications of DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Color: Walnut
  • Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 40 cm
  • Weight: 25 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Unique designLimited colour options
Ample storage space 
Sturdy construction 

4.

Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table

The Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table is a fashionable and functional piece that adds elegance to any living room. With its sturdy construction and open shelf design, it offers both style and utility.

Specifications of Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Color: White
  • Dimensions: 80 x 45 x 40 cm
  • Weight: 18 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fashionable designLimited colour options
Sturdy construction 
Open shelf for display 

5.

AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Rectangle Coffee Table

The AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Rectangle Coffee Table is a classic and timeless addition to any living room. With its sturdy construction and ample storage space, it offers both style and functionality.

Specifications of AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Rectangle Coffee Table

  • Material: Sheesham Wood
  • Color: Rosewood
  • Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 45 cm
  • Weight: 20 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Classic and timeless designLimited colour options
Ample storage space 
Sturdy construction 

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table is a stylish and functional addition to any living room. With its modern design and sturdy construction, it offers a contemporary touch to the space.

6.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Color: Espresso
  • Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 40 cm
  • Weight: 22 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Contemporary designLimited colour options
Sturdy construction 
Ample storage space 

7.

Generic Center Table for Living Room

The Generic Center Table for Living Room is a simple and functional piece that adds a touch of elegance to any living room. With its minimalistic design and open shelf, it offers both style and utility.

Specifications of Generic Center Table for Living Room

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Color: Brown
  • Dimensions: 80 x 45 x 40 cm
  • Weight: 16 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Minimalistic designLimited colour options
Sturdy construction 
Open shelf for display 

8.

OXMIC Living Room Center Table

The OXMIC Living Room Center Table is a functional and stylish addition to any living room. With its clean lines and open shelf design, it offers both practicality and elegance.

Specifications of OXMIC Living Room Center Table

  • Material: Engineered Wood
  • Color: Walnut
  • Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 45 cm
  • Weight: 20 kg
  • Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Clean and modern designLimited colour options
Sturdy construction 
Open shelf for display 

Top 3 features of best living room tables:

Best Living Room TablesMaterialStorageColour
Wakefit Center TableEngineered WoodOpen shelfLeonis Brown
RIZIK STORETM Nesting TablesSheesham WoodSet of 3Hand-painted
DecorNation Neda Coffee TableEngineered WoodOpen shelf and 2 drawersWalnut
Lukzer Center TableEngineered WoodOpen shelfWhite
AASALIYA Sheesham Coffee TableSheesham WoodOpen shelf and 2 drawersRosewood
Amazon Brand - Solimo Coffee TableEngineered WoodOpen shelf and 2 drawersEspresso
Generic Center TableEngineered WoodOpen shelfBrown
OXMIC Center TableEngineered WoodOpen shelfWalnut

Best value for money living room table:

The DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table stands out as the best value for money with its unique design, ample storage space, and sturdy construction, making it a practical and stylish choice for any living room.

Best overall living room table:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table emerges as the best overall product in the category, with its contemporary design, sturdy construction, and ample storage space, adding a touch of elegance to any living room.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best living room table:

Style and design: Choose a table that complements your living room’s décor. Consider the shape, colour, and material to ensure it enhances the overall aesthetic.

Size and proportion: Ensure the table is proportionate to the size of your living room and other furniture. It should fit comfortably without overwhelming the space.

Functionality: Consider how you’ll use the table. Look for features like storage shelves, drawers, or adjustable heights to meet your needs.

Material and durability: Opt for high-quality materials that are durable and easy to maintain. Consider wood, glass, or metal based on your style preference and usage.

Budget: Set a budget and find a table that offers the best value without compromising on quality and style.

FAQs on living room table

  • What are the color options available for these living room tables?

    The color options vary depending on the product, with choices such as Leonis Brown, Walnut, White, Rosewood, Espresso, and more.

  • Do these tables require assembly?

    Most of the tables require minimal assembly, and the necessary hardware and instructions are provided with the product.

  • Are these tables easy to clean and maintain?

    Yes, the tables are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, and regular dusting or wiping with a damp cloth is sufficient to keep them in good condition.

  • What is the weight capacity of these living room tables?

    The weight capacity varies for each table, but they are designed to support the typical items found in a living room, such as books, decor, and small electronics.

