The living room table is a vital piece of furniture, combining both style and functionality to enhance your space. It serves as a central focal point, whether you're opting for a coffee table or a centre table. With numerous designs and options available, finding the right table can elevate the overall aesthetic of your living area while offering practical utility. Elegant living room tables: Perfect blend of style, functionality, and quality for your home.(Pexels)

In this article, we will delve into the top 8 living room tables available on Amazon. These selections are chosen for their blend of style and functionality, catering to various décor themes and preferences. Each table is evaluated for its design, practical features, and quality, ensuring you can find the perfect match to complement and organise your living space. From contemporary to classic styles, these tables offer a range of choices to suit every taste.

The Wakefit Center Table is a modern and sleek addition to any living room. With its durable construction and engineered wood material, it offers ample space for storage and display.

Specifications of Wakefit Center Table

Material: Engineered Wood

Warranty: 3 Years

Weight: 15 kg

Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 45 cm

Color: Leonis Brown

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited colour options Ample storage space Sturdy construction

The RIZIK STORETM Handmade Nesting Tables are a set of stylish and versatile tables that can be used as coffee tables, side tables, or as a decorative centerpiece in any living room.

Specifications of RIZIK STORETM Handmade Nesting Tables

Material: Sheesham Wood

Set of 3: Large, Medium, Small

Handmade and Hand-painted

Dimensions: Large - 40 x 40 x 40 cm, Medium - 35 x 35 x 35 cm, Small - 30 x 30 x 30 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Handmade and hand-painted Limited color options Versatile use Stylish and decorative

The DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table is a beautiful and functional addition to any living room. With its unique design and ample storage space, it adds character to the space.

Specifications of DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table

Material: Engineered Wood

Color: Walnut

Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 40 cm

Weight: 25 kg

Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design Limited colour options Ample storage space Sturdy construction

The Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table is a fashionable and functional piece that adds elegance to any living room. With its sturdy construction and open shelf design, it offers both style and utility.

Specifications of Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table

Material: Engineered Wood

Color: White

Dimensions: 80 x 45 x 40 cm

Weight: 18 kg

Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fashionable design Limited colour options Sturdy construction Open shelf for display

The AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Rectangle Coffee Table is a classic and timeless addition to any living room. With its sturdy construction and ample storage space, it offers both style and functionality.

Specifications of AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Rectangle Coffee Table

Material: Sheesham Wood

Color: Rosewood

Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 45 cm

Weight: 20 kg

Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic and timeless design Limited colour options Ample storage space Sturdy construction

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table is a stylish and functional addition to any living room. With its modern design and sturdy construction, it offers a contemporary touch to the space.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table

Material: Engineered Wood

Color: Espresso

Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 40 cm

Weight: 22 kg

Storage: Open shelf and 2 drawers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contemporary design Limited colour options Sturdy construction Ample storage space

The Generic Center Table for Living Room is a simple and functional piece that adds a touch of elegance to any living room. With its minimalistic design and open shelf, it offers both style and utility.

Specifications of Generic Center Table for Living Room

Material: Engineered Wood

Color: Brown

Dimensions: 80 x 45 x 40 cm

Weight: 16 kg

Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimalistic design Limited colour options Sturdy construction Open shelf for display

The OXMIC Living Room Center Table is a functional and stylish addition to any living room. With its clean lines and open shelf design, it offers both practicality and elegance.

Specifications of OXMIC Living Room Center Table

Material: Engineered Wood

Color: Walnut

Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 45 cm

Weight: 20 kg

Storage: Open shelf

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clean and modern design Limited colour options Sturdy construction Open shelf for display

Top 3 features of best living room tables:

Best Living Room Tables Material Storage Colour Wakefit Center Table Engineered Wood Open shelf Leonis Brown RIZIK STORETM Nesting Tables Sheesham Wood Set of 3 Hand-painted DecorNation Neda Coffee Table Engineered Wood Open shelf and 2 drawers Walnut Lukzer Center Table Engineered Wood Open shelf White AASALIYA Sheesham Coffee Table Sheesham Wood Open shelf and 2 drawers Rosewood Amazon Brand - Solimo Coffee Table Engineered Wood Open shelf and 2 drawers Espresso Generic Center Table Engineered Wood Open shelf Brown OXMIC Center Table Engineered Wood Open shelf Walnut

Best value for money living room table:

The DecorNation Neda Wooden Coffee Centre Table stands out as the best value for money with its unique design, ample storage space, and sturdy construction, making it a practical and stylish choice for any living room.

Best overall living room table:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Engineered Wood Coffee Table emerges as the best overall product in the category, with its contemporary design, sturdy construction, and ample storage space, adding a touch of elegance to any living room.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best living room table:

Style and design: Choose a table that complements your living room’s décor. Consider the shape, colour, and material to ensure it enhances the overall aesthetic.

Size and proportion: Ensure the table is proportionate to the size of your living room and other furniture. It should fit comfortably without overwhelming the space.

Functionality: Consider how you’ll use the table. Look for features like storage shelves, drawers, or adjustable heights to meet your needs.

Material and durability: Opt for high-quality materials that are durable and easy to maintain. Consider wood, glass, or metal based on your style preference and usage.

Budget: Set a budget and find a table that offers the best value without compromising on quality and style.

FAQs on living room table What are the color options available for these living room tables? The color options vary depending on the product, with choices such as Leonis Brown, Walnut, White, Rosewood, Espresso, and more.

Do these tables require assembly? Most of the tables require minimal assembly, and the necessary hardware and instructions are provided with the product.

Are these tables easy to clean and maintain? Yes, the tables are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, and regular dusting or wiping with a damp cloth is sufficient to keep them in good condition.

What is the weight capacity of these living room tables? The weight capacity varies for each table, but they are designed to support the typical items found in a living room, such as books, decor, and small electronics.

