Prime Shopping Day offer: Get minimum 40% off on water purifier, furniture, home decor and furnishing, and more

Whether it’s about buying a new water heater for your bathroom, a new water purifier for your kitchen, a new sofa set or a new aesthetically pleasing painting for your wall, Amazon has got you covered that too under your budget. Amazon has come up with its minimum 40% off sale on home and kitchen appliances such as home furnishing, furniture, water purifiers, cookware, dining, vehicle appliances, and more. So, if you wish to upgrade or revamp your home and kitchen and if you’re a prime member, this is the best time to do so. Along with a minimum 40% discount across categories, Amazon is also offering an extra cashback of up to ₹1,000. Minimum 40% off on home and kitchen appliances

So, bring home these appliances and furnishings and give your home a total makeover. To ease your task of finding the right option, we have listed a few for you below.

Kitchen and home appliances:



Kitchen and home appliances are essential tools that enhance efficiency and convenience in daily life. From refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers and washing machines, these appliances are designed to simplify chores, save time, and improve the overall functionality of a home. Smart appliances are now becoming increasingly popular, offering innovative features such as app control, energy efficiency, and integration with voice assistants to create a seamless, modern living experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Home decor and furnishing:

Home decor and furnishings define the personality and aesthetic of a living space. From elegant curtains and rugs to statement furniture and art pieces, these elements contribute to the comfort and style of a home. Trends in this area often blend functionality with aesthetics, such as minimalist designs, sustainable materials, and customizable options that reflect individual tastes while making spaces both cosy and visually appealing.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cookware and dining

Cookware and dining essentials bring flavour and style to every meal. High-quality pots, pans, and utensils are crucial for cooking efficiently and achieving delicious results, while elegant dinnerware, glassware, and serving pieces enhance the dining experience. Modern cookware often incorporates non-stick surfaces and durable materials, while dining sets showcase contemporary designs that turn every meal into an event.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Furniture and mattresses

Furniture and mattresses are the backbone of comfort and practicality in any living space. From sofas and chairs to beds and storage units, they provide both utility and a sense of style. A quality mattress, in particular, is essential for good health and restful sleep, with options ranging from memory foam to hybrid designs. Well-chosen furniture pieces and comfortable bedding create an inviting and functional home environment.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best bicycle under ₹15000: Top 10 budget-friendly options for you

Fitness and sports

Fitness and sports play a vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enhancing physical and mental well-being, and fostering personal discipline. Engaging in regular physical activities like running, swimming, or strength training improves cardiovascular health, builds muscle strength, and boosts energy levels. Sports, whether individual or team-based, not only develop physical skills but also encourage teamwork, strategic thinking, and resilience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Vehicle appliances

Vehicle appliances are innovative devices that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety on the road. From portable refrigerators and coffee makers to advanced GPS systems and entertainment units, these appliances cater to the needs of modern travellers. They not only improve the driving experience but also ensure a higher level of preparedness for long trips, making them a must-have for road enthusiasts.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best artificial plants for home decor: Top 10 picks to bring nature indoors to enhance your interiors effortlessly

Indoor plants

Indoor plants bring a touch of nature and tranquillity to any living space. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, they improve air quality, boost mood, and create a calming atmosphere. Popular options like pothos, snake plants, and succulents are low-maintenance and versatile, fitting seamlessly into various decor styles. With proper care, indoor plants can transform a home into a lush, vibrant retreat.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Indoor lighting

Indoor lighting is a key element of interior design that influences the ambiance and functionality of a space. From warm and cosy mood lighting to bright, task-oriented fixtures, the right lighting can dramatically enhance a room’s purpose and appeal. Modern lighting solutions include energy-efficient LED lights, smart bulbs with customizable settings, and elegant chandeliers or floor lamps that double as decorative pieces.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

Best console table: Top 7 versatile and stylish tables that are more than just a piece of furniture

Car care essentials: The complete guide to high pressure washers and top picks for a sparkling, spotless vehicle

Best air purifiers for your home: 10 options to beat the smoggy weather

FAQ on prime shopping day on home and kitchen appliances Who can participate in Prime Day? Only Amazon Prime members can access Prime Day deals. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts

What should I consider when buying home appliances? Look for energy efficiency, size, warranty, brand reputation, and features suited to your needs.

Do energy-efficient appliances save money? Yes, they consume less electricity and water, leading to lower utility bills over time.

How can I reduce energy consumption in my home? Use energy-efficient appliances, unplug devices when not in use, and use smart plugs to control energy usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.