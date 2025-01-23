Menu Explore
Prime Shopping Day offer: Get minimum 40% off on water purifier, furniture, home decor and furnishing, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 23, 2025 03:44 PM IST

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can avail up to 40% off plus extra cashback on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Butterfly Smart 2 Litres Table-Top Wet Grinder|150 Watts|Shockproof ABS Body| Coconut Scrapper Attachment|2 stones with 4-Way Grinding| Stainless Steel Drum | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Ugaoo Life Air Purifier for Home & Office - Plant Based | 5 Stage-Filtration | Covers Upto 300 Sq.ft. | AQI monitoring | Filters Out 99% of PM2.5, PM10, Air Pollutants & Removes TVOCs View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 liter HEPA Filter 1 piece View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine (White and Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹10,799

Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High Pressure Washer View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

AGARO Elegant Stand Mixer, 1400W with 5.5L SS Bowl, 10 Speed Settings, Pulse Function, 100% Copper Motor, Includes Whisker, Beater, Dough Hook, Dark Grey View Details checkDetails

₹7,839

Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating |Superior Energy Efficiency |Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom |5 Yr Tank, 3 Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber|FWG Zippy 5.0 View Details checkDetails

₹3,490

ZOVE Metal Modern Wall Art With Flying Birds For Home Decoration Perfect For Living Room/Hotel/Restaurant/Bedroom (Color : Golden) (Size: 90 X 26 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹6,640

DISHIN Home Decoration European Peacock Wall Clock Crystal Luxury Living Room Creative Personality Art, Metal, Blue, Birds, 7W x 72H Centimeters,Analog (Peacock) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Aquatic Craft Beautiful White Wooden And Acrylic Temple For Living Room And Office,H-49.5Cm View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

Kohler Essential Round Decorative HD Mirror for Wall 716mm (28) in Glossy Polished Chrome Finish with Silver Coated Glass Corrosion Proof Mirror for Stainless Steel with Elegant and Timeless Design View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

Kartique Turquoise Brass Buddha in Blessing Posture Home Decor Sculpture Height 10 Inches Multicoloured, 8.5 x 11. View Details checkDetails

₹7,109

ARTOFINDIA Designer White Wooden Temple, Mandir for Home & Office,Designer Wooden Mandir with Lights Wall Hanging & Floor Mount (Wall & Floor Mounted Both Fixed) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

ARTVARKO Brass Multicolor Elephant Urli Decorative Urli Bowl For Flowers - Handcrafted Round Floating Floral Candles Bowl For Home, Office, Living Room Decor, 500 ML View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Artvarko Brass Vishnu Laxmi Narayan Murti Standing Vishnu Lakshmi Statue Showpiece for Home Decor Puja Items and Gifts 9 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

IYI MERCHANT Brass Natraj Natraja Statue Idol of Lord Shiva Ji Dancing Om Natraj Murti for Temple Mandir Home Décor 20 Inches Weight 10 kg View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

RSN Metal Wall Art Frame, Wall Hangings for Home Decoration, Wall Sculpture for Living Room, Wall Hanging Decorative Items for Bedroom for 7 Horse (Size: 56x28 In) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Garden Art Decorative Poly Resin Fountain with Led Light for Indoor Outdoor Home Office Garden Décor. (GA76015) View Details checkDetails

₹5,550

HORO (Imported Brown Wooden Cuckoo Clock with Single Bird and Pendulum Hut Shape No Sound Between 10pm to 5am/Volume Control, Sound On-Off Switch 25x19x13cms (H/9.8 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹10,094

AntarYuga La Serenidad Metal Wall Art with LED Lights Decorative Wall Art/Sculpture for Home Living Room/Bedroom/Office - 140x5x72 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

SEIKO Wood Bright Stary Night Melodies In Motion Wall Analog Clock, Brown, 17.25 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹49,500

3D Wall Stickers Family Tree Decal DIY Decor Sticker with Family Photo Frames for Children Baby Room, Restaurant, Family (Black, M) View Details checkDetails

₹5,229

Rabitat ZYLO Thermosteel Water Bottle MadEye 550 ml - 2 Years Brand Warranty | Triple Layer Vacuum Insulated Flask | 20 Hours Hot & 24 Hours Cold | Ideal for Kids, Boys and Girls View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

Hawkins Nonstick Appe Pan with Glass Lid, 12 Cups, Diameter 22 cm, Black , Cast Aluminium, Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,116

Corelle Livingware Double Ring Red-N-Blue Pack of 6 177ml Katori/Ramekin Dbl Ring RNB 406 View Details checkDetails

₹2,695

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

Spoon Set for Kitchen - Cutlery Set for Dining Table - Golden Spoon Set for Dining Table -Golden Knifes Spoons and Forks Set with Stylish Box, Durable Stainless Steel with Mat Finish Handles,Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

THE BAMBOO CO ™ Bamboo Canister/Storage Container- Set of 2 | Made of Bamboo | 100% Air Tight Lid | Kitchen Jars | Eco-Friendly |Organic & Natural (Mystic Blue Mandala) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

AB99 COLLECTION Stainless Steel 2-Tier Kitchen Rack, Spice Rack for kitchen, Container Organizer, Utensils Dishes Jar Holder Rack, Cup, Glass Holder, Countertop Rack, Tabletop Shelf Rack View Details checkDetails

₹325

Stone Essential Green Marble Platter / Food Serving Tray for Kitchen, Dining and Gift View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

Hawkins Futura Nonstick Dosa Tava, Diameter 33 cm, Thickness 4.88 mm (Black) NDT33 View Details checkDetails

₹1,656

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,898

Cozy Castle Black Bookshelf with 12 Cubes and 4 Doors, 2-Tier Open Shelf Bookcase with Anti-Tilt Device for Bedroom, Living Room View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

India Furniture City Classic Chaise Longue in Chesterfield Style/Recamiere Couch Sofa Chaise Relax Lounger/Luxury Chesterfield (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,001

My Art Design- Set Of 2 Elegant Waterfall Type Wooden Legs Bar & Kitchen Stool Chair For Home Office Cafe Restaurant Dinning (2 Chairs) (2), Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹16,500

AS Furniture Arts Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Wooden Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 (Standard, Natural Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details checkDetails

STRATA FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Poster Bed with Storage Wooden Double Bed for Bedroom Living Room Home (Natural Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹32,599

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size | AIHA Certified Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology | 75x60 | 10 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹23,736

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

WOOD NIX Round Coffee Table | Tea Table for Living Room | 2-Tier Wooden Farmhouse Center Table with Storage and Open Shelf for Living Room View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

RATANDHARA FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Wooden Centre Table Coffee Table Center Table Teapoy for Living Room Wooden Home Furniture (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

Modern Bedside Table with 3 Shelves,Bed Side Table Wooden Organizer Stand/Home Decor Table/Coffee Table/End Table/Side Table for Bedroom/Table for Living Room 40.6 x 25.4 x 50.8 cm, Dark Brown View Details checkDetails

₹899

Hercules TOP Gear A29 R1 Mountain Bike with Shimano Gears-Matte Acid Green (29 Inch Wheel, Ideal for Boys) View Details checkDetails

Sportneer Pull up Bar for Home Pull up Bar Max Load 200KG Adjustable Length Hanging Rod for Height Increase No Screws Hanging Bar for Push up Chin up Pull-up Bar for Home Workout Gym Lenth 75-94 cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Nivia Dominator 3.0 Football, 32 Panels, Thermobound Football, Grained PU, Suitable for Soft & Wet Ground, Hard Ground with Grass & Artifical Turf, International Match Ball, Size - 5 View Details checkDetails

₹1,315

Kidsmate Cruiser Kick Scooter for Kids with Broad Wheels | 3-Wheel Skate Scooter for Boys & Girls of Ages 2-12 Years | 5-Level Adjustable Height, and Easy Fold Design Scooter for Kids (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel View Details checkDetails

₹1,069

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

MuscleBlaze Creapro Creatine Monohydrate Powder 250 Gram (Unflavoured, 83 Servings) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

Storescent Polypropylene Sports Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper (High Rise (Black/Grey)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

Half Moon Extra Large Size 55L Waterproof Rucksack Bags for Men/Trekking Bags for Men, Polyester Navy | With Laptop Compartment & Rain cover | For Trekking, Hiking, Travel Backpack for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹999

MOKRUSH Cordless Portable Wireless Pressure Washer Gun 48V 12000mah High Pressure Water Gun for Car Wash Bike Washing Cleaning| Adjustable Nozzle and 5M Hose Pipe (Double_Battery) (Black 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

3M Small Car Care Kit | Car Shampoo | Tyre Dresser | Dashboard Dresser | Liquid Wax | Microfiber Cloth (All in One) View Details checkDetails

₹1,582

Duracell 38W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 20W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹868

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Vantro 200W Car Power Inverter/Laptop Charger with 3 USB (6.2A Max) & 1 C Type(1*27WPD) Smart USB Ports, 2 AC Universal Outlets and 12V DC to 220V AC with QC3.0 Model P2 View Details checkDetails

₹2,498

TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

Vantrue E1 Lite 1080P WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Free APP, Voice Control Detachable Dash Camera, 24 Hours Parking Mode, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Loop Recording, Support 512GB Max View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

KYARI Zamia Green (ZZ)-Golden Money-Jade-Spider Combo of 4 Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with White Pot for Home Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden View Details checkDetails

₹1,147

UGAOO Vastu Plants Combo of 4 Live Plants for Home & Offices - Lucky Bamboo, Money Plant Golden, Money Plant Variegeted, Jade Mini View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Abana Homes Bonsai Plants for Home Indoor Live | Flowering Bonsai Tree | Carmona Bonsai Plants in Blue Ceramic Bonsai Pot | 4 Years Old | 25 cms | Indoor Plants for Living Room, Office View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Floral Boutique Calathea Dottie Plant In Black & Gold Finished Designer Ceramic Pot | Indoor Plant For Home | Indoor Plant For Living Room | Indoor Plants View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

CAPPL Low Maintenance Live Non-Grafted Cactus Indoor Plant (Any 8 Real Cactus Plants) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Floral Boutique 5 Layer Lucky Bamboo Plant in Gold Dotted Metal Pot Live Indoor Plants for Living Room, Plant Stand for Balcony, Stylish Pots for Indoor Plants and Décor View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

YUCCABE ITALIA FOXB BR 18 INCH Pots for Plants Highly Durable Polymers Lightweight Indoor Outdoor Plant Pots, Flower Pot Gamla Tree Planter Container Planters for Living Room, Balcony, Garden View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

UGAOO Lucky Wheel Bamboo Plant with Criss Cross Pot (Small) | Indoor Live Plant for Living Room, Home, Office, Table, Kitchen & Desk Decor | Feng Shui Plant View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Casa De Amor Succulents and Cactus Potting Soil 100% Organic Special Research Based Essential Formula for All Succulent and Cactus Plants, 10 KG View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

KYARI Aglaonema Lipstick Indoor Plant for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Blue Aura Self Watering Pot for Home | Office Plants | Plants for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

Abana Homes Bonsai Plants for Home Indoor Live - Ficus Bonsai Tree in Black Ceramic Pots - 5 Year Old - Indoor Bonsai Plants for Living Room, Office & Balcony Garden View Details checkDetails

₹1,180

MAGIK Show Stopper Decorative Table Lamp | 2 E27 Base Bulbs Included | for Bedroom, Living Room, Dinning Room View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp with 3 Shelves (Brown Jute). LED Bulb Included. View Details checkDetails

₹1,755

Sizzling Lights Surface Hanging Cube Pendant Light for Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Area, Office, Showroom, Studio, Restaurant & Hotel (12 Watt - Warm White Light) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

MNKD COLLECTION Lighting Colours 3 in1 Center Circle Light Ceiling Chandelier Square Lamp Light (with Remote Control) for Beautiful Home & Dining Living Room Office (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

MONI Lights Hanging Tulip Cone Disc Ceiling Light Lamp Home Decor Items, Hanging Ceiling Decorative Chandelier Home, Living Room, Indoor Outdoor Jhumar Lighing ML 0105BK Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

XERGY Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Lights with 26 Edison Break Proof Bulbs (1 Spare), Light for Backyard Terrace Garden Balcony Party Decor Diwali Lights for Home Decoration View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

AMC Rattan Cane Webbing Bamboo Premium Ceiling Light Hanging Pendant lamp for Indoor Lighting (20 Dia x 12 H) (Bulb not Included) 1 pc View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Reading Light with Brightness Adjustable for Eye-Protection, Led Clip On Book Lights, Portable Bookmark Light for Reading in Bed, Car (Warm White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹749

ECOVISTA Enchanted Willow Vine Lights led Tree Branch Light for Decoration Light Decoration at Home, Bedroom, Wall, Living Room View Details checkDetails

₹949

AMC Wicker Rattan Cane Webbing Bamboo Wicker Premium Ceiling Light (12 Dia x 6 H) (Bulb not Included) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Decorcity Table Lamp, Lamp, Table Lamp for Bedroom, Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Night Lamp, Home Decor, Bedside Lamp, Room Decor Aesthetic, Vintage Lamp, Dovel Pot (Bottle Bird) View Details checkDetails

₹775

Whether it’s about buying a new water heater for your bathroom, a new water purifier for your kitchen, a new sofa set or a new aesthetically pleasing painting for your wall, Amazon has got you covered that too under your budget. Amazon has come up with its minimum 40% off sale on home and kitchen appliances such as home furnishing, furniture, water purifiers, cookware, dining, vehicle appliances, and more. So, if you wish to upgrade or revamp your home and kitchen and if you’re a prime member, this is the best time to do so. Along with a minimum 40% discount across categories, Amazon is also offering an extra cashback of up to 1,000.

Minimum 40% off on home and kitchen appliances
Minimum 40% off on home and kitchen appliances

So, bring home these appliances and furnishings and give your home a total makeover. To ease your task of finding the right option, we have listed a few for you below.

Kitchen and home appliances:


Kitchen and home appliances are essential tools that enhance efficiency and convenience in daily life. From refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers and washing machines, these appliances are designed to simplify chores, save time, and improve the overall functionality of a home. Smart appliances are now becoming increasingly popular, offering innovative features such as app control, energy efficiency, and integration with voice assistants to create a seamless, modern living experience.

Also Read: Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it really deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?

Home decor and furnishing:

Home decor and furnishings define the personality and aesthetic of a living space. From elegant curtains and rugs to statement furniture and art pieces, these elements contribute to the comfort and style of a home. Trends in this area often blend functionality with aesthetics, such as minimalist designs, sustainable materials, and customizable options that reflect individual tastes while making spaces both cosy and visually appealing.

Also Read: Philips vs Prestige mixer grinder: Which should you choose for your kitchen?

 

Cookware and dining

 

Cookware and dining essentials bring flavour and style to every meal. High-quality pots, pans, and utensils are crucial for cooking efficiently and achieving delicious results, while elegant dinnerware, glassware, and serving pieces enhance the dining experience. Modern cookware often incorporates non-stick surfaces and durable materials, while dining sets showcase contemporary designs that turn every meal into an event.

Furniture and mattresses

 

Furniture and mattresses are the backbone of comfort and practicality in any living space. From sofas and chairs to beds and storage units, they provide both utility and a sense of style. A quality mattress, in particular, is essential for good health and restful sleep, with options ranging from memory foam to hybrid designs. Well-chosen furniture pieces and comfortable bedding create an inviting and functional home environment.

Also Read: Best bicycle under 15000: Top 10 budget-friendly options for you

 

Fitness and sports

 

Fitness and sports play a vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enhancing physical and mental well-being, and fostering personal discipline. Engaging in regular physical activities like running, swimming, or strength training improves cardiovascular health, builds muscle strength, and boosts energy levels. Sports, whether individual or team-based, not only develop physical skills but also encourage teamwork, strategic thinking, and resilience.

Also Read: Revamp your car cleaning: Discover the 7 best pressure washers with superior power and ease

 

Vehicle appliances

 

Vehicle appliances are innovative devices that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety on the road. From portable refrigerators and coffee makers to advanced GPS systems and entertainment units, these appliances cater to the needs of modern travellers. They not only improve the driving experience but also ensure a higher level of preparedness for long trips, making them a must-have for road enthusiasts.

Also Read: Best artificial plants for home decor: Top 10 picks to bring nature indoors to enhance your interiors effortlessly

Indoor plants

Indoor plants bring a touch of nature and tranquillity to any living space. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, they improve air quality, boost mood, and create a calming atmosphere. Popular options like pothos, snake plants, and succulents are low-maintenance and versatile, fitting seamlessly into various decor styles. With proper care, indoor plants can transform a home into a lush, vibrant retreat.

Also Read: Best stand mixers: Unveilling the top 10 picks for your culinary adventures and baking delights

 

Indoor lighting

 

Indoor lighting is a key element of interior design that influences the ambiance and functionality of a space. From warm and cosy mood lighting to bright, task-oriented fixtures, the right lighting can dramatically enhance a room’s purpose and appeal. Modern lighting solutions include energy-efficient LED lights, smart bulbs with customizable settings, and elegant chandeliers or floor lamps that double as decorative pieces.

FAQ on prime shopping day on home and kitchen appliances

  • Who can participate in Prime Day?

    Only Amazon Prime members can access Prime Day deals. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts

  • What should I consider when buying home appliances?

    Look for energy efficiency, size, warranty, brand reputation, and features suited to your needs.

  • Do energy-efficient appliances save money?

    Yes, they consume less electricity and water, leading to lower utility bills over time.

  • How can I reduce energy consumption in my home?

    Use energy-efficient appliances, unplug devices when not in use, and use smart plugs to control energy usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

