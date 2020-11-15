e-paper
Home / Pune News / 100-bed infection control hospital to be set up in PCB

100-bed infection control hospital to be set up in PCB

Proposal has been sent to defence ministry; hospital will have 100 isolation beds, including 20 ICU beds and ventilators. Plot identified near Golibar Maidan

pune Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:19 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The proposal has been sent to the defence ministry since the cantonment board is governed by the same
The proposal has been sent to the defence ministry since the cantonment board is governed by the same(HT PHOTO)
         

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has sent a proposal to build a 100- bedded infection control hospital which will be similar to Naidu hospital, currently the only dedicated infection control hospital in the city.

The proposal has been sent to the defence ministry since the cantonment board is governed by the same.

Dr VD Gaikwad, resident medical officer, said, “We have sent a proposal to the defence ministry since we would be getting funds under the PM funds for the new building. The proposal mentions that the hospital will have 100 isolation beds including 20 ICU beds and ventilators.”

“We have a plot identified for the same near Golibar Maidan but we are awaiting a response from the ministry,” he said.

As of Friday, out of the 3.30 lakh Covid-19 positive cases reported in the district, 6,388 are from the three cantonment boards including Pune, Khadki and Dehu road cantonment boards.

Amit Kumar, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “We had sent a proposal for the release of funds under the PM funds for the project months ago. We have been following up on the issue including MP Girish Bapat but we are yet to receive any official approval for the same.”

Currently, Naidu hospital is the only infection control hospital in the city which was also the first in the state to treat Covid-19 patients. However, the facility did not have any ventilators or ICU before the pandemic. With another infection control hospital in the city, it would reduce the load on PMC hospitals and make more beds accessible to patients living in cantonment areas.

