13.5% decline in suicide cases during lockdown period in Pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:50 IST

There has been a drop of 13.5 per cent in suicides during March-July 2020 as compared to the same period last year, says a study conducted by SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women, Pune.

According to the report, 264 suicides were reported from March-July 2020 as compared to 305 during the same period last year. Also, the majority of suicides were reported in the age group of 20-40 years, 61 per cent in 2020 and 59 per cent in 2019. As per the three-month suicide data of this year, 198 were males and 66 females. The 2019 figure was 226 males, 78 females and one gender was not mentioned.

The research was conducted by professor Madhavi Kulkarni, vice-principal and associate professor of Commerce (project coordinator); Manasee Rajhans, head and associate professor of Psychology and Vasanti Joshi, associate professor of Commerce.

DCP (crime branch) Bachchan Singh coordinated with the SNDT team for research and police inspector Ajit Lakade provided statistics for research and analysis.

Kulkarni said, “The study was undertaken to identify the reasons behind the decline in the number of suicide cases in the city during Covid-19 lockdown. However, no association of this decline can be established with age, gender, source of income and economic status of the victims.”

“The main factors or causes of suicide attempts and means used also have no significant association with the decline. By the logic of elimination, it can be inferred that the decline has a direct association with the lockdown and Covid-19 phenomenon,” she said.

According to the report, the main reason for decline in the number of suicides during the lockdown period was family support which helped people overcome loneliness, depression, financial penury, loss of a job among others. Singh said, “One of the reasons is the support of family. Prima facie, proximity to family members gives people morale support and helps to fight suicidal tendencies.”

Other reasons for the decline in suicides include the probable victim did not get the opportunity to attempt as all the family members were at home, the fear of pandemic engrossed all other depression generating fears and worries, tightened policing and social patrolling made it difficult to attempt suicide.

“Suicide has been one of the most common causes of death in our country for a while now. Our city, our state and our country need initiatives to raise awareness about suicide prevention,” Nikunja Gujar, founder-director, psychologist, psychotherapist, Empticons India. “This study shows the results of the efforts and initiatives by police and other organisations,” she said.

Findings of study

Overall there is a decline by 13.5% in suicides (264 in 2020 from March to July vs 305 in 2019)

March to July 2019 -305 suicides (226 male, 78 female, 1 – gender not mentioned)

March to July 2020 – 264 suicides (198 male, 66 female)

Majority of suicides reported between 20 and 40 years age (59% in 2019, 61% in 2020)

Majority of the victims are from middle class (53% in 2019, 51% in 2020)

Domestic disputes and depression are the major reasons for suicides (both combined are the cause of 45% suicides in 2019, 30% in 2020)

Cases in which more number of family members are there — joint families, saw lesser suicides while nuclear families saw more. In 2020, 72% suicides in nuclear families. (90 out of 125).