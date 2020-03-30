e-paper
15 PMC-run school converted into shelter homes for workers

pune Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have set up relief camps at 15 civic-run schools where migrant workers are given food and shelter. The step is aimed at stopping reverse migration.

According to the civic administration, schools have been turned into temporary shelter homes wherein only 10 persons can stay to ensure social distancing norms are strictly maintained.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ravindra Shisve said the police met PMC officials and apprised them of the exodus of migrants to their native places due to coronavirus spread.

PMC additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said that sufficient manpower and resources have been dedicated to alleviate the plight of migrants.

The ‘shelter’ schools are located in Yerawada, Dhole Patil road, Ahmednagar road, Shivajinagar, Aundh, Kothrud, Warje, Sinhgad road, Dhankavdi, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Bhavani peth, Bibvewadi and Kasba peth.

