2,353 Punekars create a Guinness World Record to hold abdominal plank position simultaneously for a minute

In what was certainly a moment to be proud of for not only the fitness enthusiasts but the nation as a whole, Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon saw a record number of people successfully hold the abdominal plank position, simultaneously, for an entire minute at the AFMC ground on Sunday.

The new world record was set as 2,353 people held the abdominal plank.

Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is widely regarded as a connoisseur for all things fitness was specially invited by Bajaj Allianz to be a part of something special in the making. She not only spurred the participants on but actually stepped onto the pitch and held a plank position.

Speaking at the Plankathon event, the former co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals said, “I loved how Bajaj Allianz Life, was able to encourage so many people to either start a healthy activity or further enjoy their daily exercise routine. I congratulate them for setting a Guinness World Record feat by bringing so many people together. I’m sure and really do hope that many of them will continue to keep the active lifestyle going, and such fun-filled events will only encourage many more to join in.”

The previous record was close to 1,800 people which was set in China last year and Bajaj Allianz had made up their minds to usurp them as a part of their build-up events towards next month’s highly-anticipated half marathon. Speaking about being a part of the initiative and also setting a record for India, she added, “Overtaking China was, in fact, a tremendous achievement and I’m extremely grateful for being one of the 2353 people who could help in making this a reality. I want to thank everyone for waking up this early on a Sunday morning as it has helped us create history.”

Official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, Rishi Nath, was also in attendance on Sunday morning ensuring that all the technicalities were taken care of and that there were no discrepancies in conducting the one minute plank a little after 8 am. He congratulated Bajaj Allianz before handing them a certificate of approval to etch their name into the history books.

“It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal, which was exhibited here today, in setting a new Guinness World Record. I congratulate Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on achieving a new benchmark in the category “most people holding the abdominal plank position,” said Nath.

The event, which has been planned for a number of months, was executed successfully. Participants flooded the venue from 6:30 in the morning and a number of them waited until the results were announced. Throughout the event, their co-operation was unparalleled as they made the unthinkable possible on Sunday morning.

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, also weighed in with his thoughts, explaining the reason behind having a plankathon of this magnitude.

He stated, “The plankathon initiative reflects our commitment to promote and enable a massive fitness movement that could put India on a global map. We believe good health is a pre-requisite to accomplishing Life Goals. The success of #36SecPlankChallenge campaign encouraged us to take the initiative to a higher level and demonstrate the possibilities that exist when health goals are pursued with a reliable partner.”

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 16:44 IST