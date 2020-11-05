38-year old arrested for molesting minor in Yerawada

pune

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:24 IST

The Yerawada police have arrested a 38-year-old person on charges of sexually harassing an 11-year-old minor girl. The child’s mother lodged an FIR against the man stating that the accused touched her daughter inappropriately and sexually molested her. The police have also booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Yerwada Police officials said that on Tuesday morning , the girl was alone in the house when the predator entered the house , touched the girl improperly and sexually assaulted her . Later, he forced her to sit on her after which the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who returned home later in the evening.

29-year-old arrested for stalking

The Shivajinagar police have arrested a 29-year-old person on charges of stalking and harassing a 36-year-old woman since January 2020. The police have applied charges under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused after the woman stated that he created her fake account on social media and sent sexually laced messages to different people.

The Shivajinagar police said that the woman and the suspect stayed in the same locality and the accused had been stalking the woman since January . He used to call her on her mobile and also used to follow her till her workplace. He also used to threaten the woman that he would defame her husband, if she did not answer his calls on mobile, the complaint stated.

The FIR added that the accused suspect created a fake profile of her on social media and sent lewd messages to her contacts.

The accused even made video calls to the complainant’s female friends with the intention of defamation and threat.