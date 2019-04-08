4 cyber fraud cases registered in Pune; show victims paying money before goods delivered

In the first case, a 21-year-old was duped of Rs 52,000. The victim, had responded to an advertisement on OLX regarding the sale of a two-wheeler, last year. The accused promised to send the bike by courier, after the victim deposited the said amount into his bank account. When the bike failed to arrive, the victim filed a complain at Sahakarnagar police station.

In the second case, a 28-year-old woman was duped of Rs 49,998. According to the complaint filed at Alankar police station, the victim received a call from an unidentified person, claiming to be from Amazon stating she had received an offer, to purchase a Dell laptop. The victim deposited the said amount via Paytm to the accused. Umesh Mali, assistant police inspector, Alankar police station, is investigating the case.

The third case was lodged at Kondhwa police station. The complainant, a 25-year-old was duped of Rs 7,000 by the accused who had posted an advertisement to sell his laptop on OLX. The accused asked the victim to deposit the said amount, in advance, as shipping charges . The incident took place in November 2018. Mahadeo Kumbhar, police inspector crime, Kondhwa police station, is investigating the case.

In the fourth case a twenty-four-year-old filed a complaint at Kondhwa police station, stating he has been duped of Rs 3.46 lakh. The accused had demanded the said amount in various instalments, from the victim under the pretext of completing formalities, who was looking to secure a job for his younger brother. The crime took place last year, via multiple online transactions. Anil Patil , senior police inspector, Kondhwa police station, is investigating the case.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:21 IST