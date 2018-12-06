4 from Bihar arrested for jeweller’s murder in Pune

Four men have been arrested by Pune police in Bihar for shooting down a jeweller in Kondhwa on November 11.

The four have been identified as Kundan Vijay Singh, 23, Amit Vijay Singh, 20, Rishu Sanjay Singh, 21, Vikas Suresh Singh, 19, according to a statement issued by senior police inspector Anil Patil of Kondhwa police station. The arrested found were natives of Bihar and were residing at Hansi Keval area in Vaishali district of Bihar at the time of the arrest. Kundan Singh and Amit Singh also have a residence at Tilekarnagar area of Kondhwa.

The deceased man was identified as Amrat Parihar. He was shot at, around 1.30pm, when he was behind the counter of Ganesh jewellers. The jewellery business, owned by Malamsingh Devda, has been operating from the same location for the past four years, according to the police. Parihar breathed his last during treatment for the gunshot wound. Subsequently, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

The Bihar police provided information and manpower to Pune police for the arrest.The Pune police is now investigating the reason behind the shooting while also looking for the weapon used.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 16:06 IST