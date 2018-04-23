46-year-old school teacher arrested for forcibly marrying 19-year-old

Uttam Vitthal Kale, 46, a teacher at a zilla parishad school, was arrested by Sanghvi police for forcibly marrying a 19-year-old girl. When the girl first met him, on the day of their engagement, she learned that he is a 46-year-old man and resisted the wedding. However, on March 22, she was forcibly married to the man who, she said in her complaint, was already married and was a father to a teenage daughter. However, the teacher wanted to marry again to have a son.

The 19-year-old woman has filed a case against him as well as 14 others. Police sub inspector MT Shinde of Sanghvi police station is investigating the case. Her parents, who forced her to marry the man for alleged financial gains, have also been booked in the case. They threatened to send her back to him even after she was rescued and sent home by Osmanabad police.