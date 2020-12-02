71-year-old fights off chain snatcher in Bibvewadi

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:06 IST

A chain snatcher had a tough time after a 71-year-old woman offered stiff resistance to him when he allegedly tried to snatch her gold chain in Bibvewadi on Sunday.

The incident has once again put a spotlight on the vulnerability of senior citizens on roads.

The victim Shalini Sharad Tisgaonkar, (71), a resident of Lokesh Society in Bibvewadi has lodged a complaint against an unidentified chain snatcher in this regard.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 8pm on Sunday when Tisgaonkar was taking an evening stroll in the area. A motorcyclist with his face covered came from behind and asked for an address.

While answering his question, the accused tried to snatch her gold chain. Being alert, the victim pushed the thief aside and offered stiff resistance. She also held the gold chain tightly making it difficult for the thief to snatch and escape. Tisgaonkar also raised an alarm after which a young boy came to her rescue and tried to catch the chain snatcher. The thief fell down from his bike and fled the spot.

He was joined by three others who gave the accused a hot chase. However, the thief escaped under the cover of darkness but before that, he had thrown his helmet in their direction. PSI Kiran Deshmukh said “A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been filed and the motorcycle has been seized. We will check the CCTV footage and investigation is on. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.