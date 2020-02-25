e-paper
ABVP protests at SNDT against negligent stewardship of exam dept

pune Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Student volunteers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the main gate of SNDT University, alleging irregularities going on in the university’s examination and evaluation department. The ABVP volunteers submitted a letter to the college administration, laying out a list of issues allegedly faced by students.

Anil Thombare, president, ABVP Pune city unit said, “The main reason the SNDT University was established was to empower young women and give them opportunities in various educational fields. However, the picture is completely different today, especially, at the examination and evaluation department of the university. The vice-chancellor has no control over the mismanagement and student-related issues. Hence, we decided to protest for student rights.”

The ABVP volunteers protested for various issues related to university, like the photocopy of the answer sheet which usually takes 30 days to come after the application, has not been received by students even after 107 days, delay in declaring results and no changes made in answer sheets that were given for revaluation. According to students, they want the administration to decrease fees for revaluation, which currently Rs 750. The students alleged that the first semester results are declared a day before the second semester exams, this makes it difficult for students as they do not know if they have cleared the first semester.

Dr Nalini Patil, principal, SNDT MEd and BEd college who came to interact with the protesting students said, “We will convey the demands of the students to vice-chancellor of the university.”

