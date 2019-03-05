Admission process under RTE in 221 Pune schools begins today

The admission process under Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 221 schools in Pune will commence from March 5 .

Shivaji Daundkar, PMC education officer said, “The process of admissions for a total of 4, 500 seats in the 221 non- aided private schools in the city will begin from March 5. Starting from Tuesday, parents will be allowed to file applications for the next 15 days, after which the portal will stop accepting the applications.”

According to Daundkar, after scrutiny of applications, the lottery system of granting admissions to students in different city schools will start in the last week of March.

In the previous academic year 2018-2019, a total of 4,200 students were granted admission under the Right to Education Act in the city schools, said Daundkar adding that the number is expected to increase marginally this year.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which represents the consequential legislation envisaged under Article 21-A, states that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal schools. The RTE Act came into effect on April 1, 2010.

As per official records, there are 8,976 schools in the state, out of which 930 are in Pune district.

The process of admission under the Right to Education Act generally starts in the month of January but it has been delayed for the upcoming academic year which officials in the education department said was due to technical improvisations in the website (http://student.maharashtra.govt.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex) .

