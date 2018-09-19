After opposition by students, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s visit to Pune’s FTII cancelled

The visit by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where the founder of Isha Foundation, was to interact with students on Tuesday, has been cancelled, said officials.

According to a senior official in FTII administration, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s visit to the institute was cancelled following the opposition from students.

“Sadhguru’s interaction with students was scheduled in the evening on September 19 at FTII, however, the programme is not happening now,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII.

In its statement, Isha Foundation, said, “As final confirmation of the event Youth and Truth at FTII did not happen in time, Sadhguru’s schedule got committed to other engagements. We are sorry for the disappointment it may have caused to certain people. We wish to do this in the near future.”

FTII’s student association also issued a statement stating that the administration inviting Sadhguru showed the callous attitude it had towards the concerns of its students.

According to the foundation, ‘Youth and Truth’ is a movement led by Sadhguru to empower the youth of the country with the required clarity and perspective – so as to enable them to realize their full potential.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:23 IST