AIMIM releases second list, Hina Momin to contest from Pune Cantonment

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:02 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the state assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded advocate Shankar Bhagwan Sargar from Sangola, Farooq Maqbool Shabdi from Solapur Central, Sufiya Toufiq Shaikh from Solapur South and Hina Shafique Momin from Pune Cantonment, according to press release issued by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

The party had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates after it called off its alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)

In the first list, AIMIM had announced the names of three candidates: From Wadgaonsheri in Pune; Daniel Ramesh Landge will contest the polls, while from Malegaon central, Mufti Mohd Ismail Abdul Khalik will be party candidate. In Nanded North, AIMIM has fielded Mohd Feroz Khan (Lala).

