Akshay Trithya and surplus supply let Puneities enjoy mangoes as prices fall

The city’s supply of Alphonso mangoes has increased this week resulting in the fall in price ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, the annual spring festival, a peak time for mango sales.

According to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), 32,850 boxes of mangoesentered APMC, Pune, on April 13 from Devgad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, Karnataka and Kerala. As a result, mangoes are being sold at Rs 325-400 per dozen at Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Pune, on Friday against Rs 500-600 during the same period last year.

This season, an adverse climatic condition has resulted in lower production of mangoes in the Konkan belt and the coastal stretches of Karnataka.

Dilip Khaire, chief administrator at Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Pune, said, "The price was high during the initial period of the season, but with increase in supply in the last couple of weeks, the price has began to fall automatically. This trend is likely to continue throughout the season because crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains and unfavourable climatic conditions."

Agricultural Produce Market Committee has informed that 35,529 boxes of mangoes arrived in Pune on April 8, and were priced at Rs 500-550 per dozen. On April 9, 29,576 boxes of mangoes priced at Rs 500-520 per dozen, arrived in the city. On April 10, 36,101 boxes of mangoes arrived at the price of Rs 450-500 per dozen.

Around 28,707 mango boxes arrived on April 11 with a price of Rs 350-400 per dozen. However, there has been an increase in the arrival of mango boxes on April 12 and 13 by 51,294 and 34,850 respectively and were being sold at Rs 350-400 and Rs 325-350 per dozen respectively.

Ajay Chaudhary, a wholesale shop owner, said, "Additional supply in the market leads to decrease in the price of mangoes. As far as Karnataka mangoes are concerned, they are a bit cheaper, hence a large number of consumers prefer them."

This year's prices have brought cheer to consumers, but they have left traders and growers unhappy.