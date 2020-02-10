e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / All 37 symptomatic travellers, who returned to Maha since Jan 18, test negative for coronavirus: NIV

All 37 symptomatic travellers, who returned to Maha since Jan 18, test negative for coronavirus: NIV

pune Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

All 37 symptomatic travellers, who had been quarantined at different locations across the state, have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) released on Monday.

Currently, three travellers are still in the hospital- two at Naidu Hospital and one at Civil Hospital in Sangli, all others have been discharged.

Till February 10, 23,350 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport since January 18. Field surveillance is also actively going on across the state in search of people coming from the areas affected by the coronavirus, according to state health officials.

As per guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all travellers arriving from Wuhan, China, are being isolated and tested for the viral infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, added the officials. Travellers coming from other affected regions are being observed for 14 days. Till date, out of 166 travellers, 72 have completed their follow-up of 14 days, said officials. Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, travellers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati,Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

The state coronavirus control room can be reached at 020 -26127394 or ssumaharashtra@gmail.com.

top news
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News