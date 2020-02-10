All 37 symptomatic travellers, who returned to Maha since Jan 18, test negative for coronavirus: NIV

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:27 IST

All 37 symptomatic travellers, who had been quarantined at different locations across the state, have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) released on Monday.

Currently, three travellers are still in the hospital- two at Naidu Hospital and one at Civil Hospital in Sangli, all others have been discharged.

Till February 10, 23,350 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport since January 18. Field surveillance is also actively going on across the state in search of people coming from the areas affected by the coronavirus, according to state health officials.

As per guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all travellers arriving from Wuhan, China, are being isolated and tested for the viral infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, added the officials. Travellers coming from other affected regions are being observed for 14 days. Till date, out of 166 travellers, 72 have completed their follow-up of 14 days, said officials. Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, travellers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati,Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

The state coronavirus control room can be reached at 020 -26127394 or ssumaharashtra@gmail.com.