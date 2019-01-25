All educational in India to be Naac accredited by 2022: ministry

The ministry of human resource development (HRD) has drawn up plans to cover all the universities and colleges (institutions) in the country with accreditation under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (Naac) by 2022.

According to the latest report of the All India Survey on Higher Education, there are 799 universities, 39,701 colleges and 11,923 standalone institutions in the country.

As of November 2, 2018, 568 universities and 11,816 colleges have been accredited by Naac. Of these, 1,856 institutes (206 universities and 1,650 colleges) were granted ‘A’ grade. Presently, 231 universities and 27,885 colleges in the country do not have Naac accreditation.

Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said that under the Paramarsh scheme, the UGC has created a mechanism to encourage colleges and educational institutions to apply for Naac accreditation.

“To implement the scheme, we will be nominating academic mentors from Naac accredited universities across the country who will prepare a list of institutions in their respective region which are not accredited. They will later submit the list to UGC,” Patwardhan said, adding that Naac accreditation will be given to these nominated institutions after scrutiny.

Patwardhan said that the UGC is likely to meet the representatives of around 200 Naac-accredited educational institutions next month to discuss the Paramarsh scheme.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council was established in 1994 in response to recommendations of National Policy in Education of 1986. The policy was to address the issues of deterioration in quality of education. Naac measures the quality of institutions on a scale of 4 by looking at various aspects, including methodology of teaching, research and patents. According to the norms, higher education institutions (HEIs) with a record of at least two batches of students graduated, or been in existence for six years, whichever is earlier, are eligible to apply for the process of assessment and accreditation (AAA) of Naac.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:17 IST