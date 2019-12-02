Amnesty proposed to mop up Rs 1,901 crore in outstanding property tax

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a property tax amnesty scheme to help mop up pending property taxes and boost revenue.

According to the officials of the PMC property tax department, Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner has already approved the scheme. This scheme will be proposed to the elected representatives, and post their approval, it will be launched.

Vilas Kanade, head OF PMC property tax department, said, “Total property tax due is Rs 4,221 crore. Of this, the actual due amount is Rs 1,901 crore, and the rest is interest.”

According to Kanade, the tax amnesty scheme will be an opportunity for tax payers to pay a defined amount in exchange for forgiveness of a tax liability, including interest and penalties relating to a previous tax period, without fear of criminal prosecution.

Kanade said that the civic body is not earning enough revenue. In 2018-19 the PMC earned Rs 4,500 crore revenue, and now, the property tax due is equal to the previous year’s revenue. By considering this, the administration has proposed the amnesty scheme.