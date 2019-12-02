e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Amnesty proposed to mop up Rs 1,901 crore in outstanding property tax

pune Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a property tax amnesty scheme to help mop up pending property taxes and boost revenue.

According to the officials of the PMC property tax department, Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner has already approved the scheme. This scheme will be proposed to the elected representatives, and post their approval, it will be launched.

Vilas Kanade, head OF PMC property tax department, said, “Total property tax due is Rs 4,221 crore. Of this, the actual due amount is Rs 1,901 crore, and the rest is interest.”

According to Kanade, the tax amnesty scheme will be an opportunity for tax payers to pay a defined amount in exchange for forgiveness of a tax liability, including interest and penalties relating to a previous tax period, without fear of criminal prosecution.

Kanade said that the civic body is not earning enough revenue. In 2018-19 the PMC earned Rs 4,500 crore revenue, and now, the property tax due is equal to the previous year’s revenue. By considering this, the administration has proposed the amnesty scheme.

top news
Nirmala Sitharaman’s comeback to Congress over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism is a bundle of darts
Nirmala Sitharaman’s comeback to Congress over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism is a bundle of darts
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app suffer major outage
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app suffer major outage
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News